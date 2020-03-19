Security ramped up at Canadian, US & British Embassies over protest threats

Latest update March 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
Sixteen days after the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections has seen three key Diplomatic Missions namely, the Canadian, British and American Embassies, increasing security around their parameters over reported threats of massive protest actions.
When Kaieteur News visited the British High Commission on Main Street, Georgetown, yesterday the entire block was cordoned off with heavy police presence.
At the Canadian High Commission and the United States Embassy both located on High and Young Streets in the capital city, the situation was identical with the area cordoned off and police ranks positioned in front and along barricades.
When contacted, Acting Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore, stated that the ramp up in security was merely a precautionary measure after reports surfaced on social media of plans for massive protest actions at these specific missions.
Kaieteur News understands that the threats of protest came after Diplomats, especially from Canada and the US, spoke out against the current political situation in Guyana.
