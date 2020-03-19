Ramesh Narine slams ton; Punraj Singh grabs 7 as Essequibo Coast T/20 continues

A fine century from Ramesh Narine and a seven-wicket haul from Punraj Singh highlighted the latest round of matches in the Essequibo Coast T20 bash which continued on Sunday last.

At Pomona Ground, Cotton Field Strikers defeated Jaguars Over-40 by 87 runs. Winning the toss and batting, Strikers posted 170 for five in 20 overs with Carlos Yhap scoring 51, Rajeev Kissoon 28 and Yashpaul Singh 25.

Jaguars were bowled out for 84 in 16.4 overs in reply. Nisan Khan got 38 as Rajendra Benni captured 4-16, Ghansham Jainarine 2-5 and Eon Dookie 2-23.

Aurora Knight Riders beat NOC by 28 runs. Batting First, Knight Riders were bowled out for 138 in 19 overs; Norwayne Fredericks scored 32, Norman Fredericks 22 and extras contributed 23. Miguel Jones took 2-18, Akenie Adams 2-20 and Joshua Paul 2-30. NOC were sent packing for 111 in 19 overs. David Williams made 30, Kevon Boodie 23; extra assisted with 27. Garfield Philips claimed 4-9 and Saif Ally 3-23.

At Golden Fleece, Golden Fleece overcame Scheme Gunners by three wickets. Scheme Gunners took first turn in the middle and managed 74 for 6 from their reduced quota of 15 overs. Moses Ferria got 14 while extra produced 28. Bowling or Golden Fleece, T. Sankar took 2-9. Golden Fleece responded with 77 for 7 in 12.5 overs. S. Horrilall made 20 and Jeewan Singh 18; R. Latchman took 2-6, I. Wahab 2-18 and R. Mohamed 2-21.

Young Achievers defeated Jaguars Sports Club by 35 runs. Batting first, Achievers made 77 all out in 17.5 overs. Nouraj Mohan scored 28 as A. Thomas captured 4-10, A. Wazim 3-11 and O. Gibson 2-13. Jaguars were skittled for 42 in 11.3 overs. F. Mohamed made 14; Danesh Narine snared 3-5, Navesh Ramdial had 3-10 and Nouraj Mohan 2-9.

At Affiance, Affiance Sports Club got the better of Spartan Challengers by 73 runs. Affiance SC batted first and posted 182 for 4. D. Sookdeo struck 62 while Yogesh Singh scored 44 and Eishwar Singh 33. Bowling for Challengers, Adjhodia Lall took 2-28 and Kushial Hemraj 2-32. Challengers scored 109 all out in 16.4 overs in response. Alex Clementson scored 45 and Kamesh Lall 27; Ganesh Mangal claimed 3-18 and Omesh Yogeshur 3-21.

Queenstown defeated WD’s Gunners by five wickets. Gunners batted first and scored 119-8 in 20 overs. Damian Warten made 25 and Hemant Beharry 14; Akil Wallace captured 4-33. Queenstown replied with 120 or 5 in 16 overs. Jonathan Fernandes slammed 70 and Herel Green contributed 18; Suresh Persaud picked up 3-26 and Ron Calendar 2-13.

At Imam Bacchus ground, a destructive spell of swing bowling by Punraj Singh saw Bacchus Bulls defeated Lima United by 10 wickets. Winning the toss and batting, Lima United were routed for 29 in 7.1 overs with Faizal Karim scoring 14. Punraj Singh grabbed 7 for 8 and Lallbachan Narine 3 for 16. Bacchus Bulls responded with 30 without loss in four overs; Mohindra Balbadar scored 17 and Neiland Codogan 10.

Walton Hall Sports Club defeated United Warriors by 36 runs. Walton Hall took first knock and posted 164 for 6 in 20 overs. Vishwanauth Lall scored 54, Uvin Balgobin 30 and Devendra Balgobin 25. S. Boucher grabbed 4-25 and Shaquille Rigby 2-26. United Warriors were restricted for 128 for 8 in reply. Orlando Jailall made 44, Kurty Jones 22 and S.V. Dusraj 21. Bowling for Walton Hall, N. Bahadur had 2-26 and Suresh Persaud 2-31.

At Reliance, Sparwin beat Rebels. (No scores available).

Reliance Hustlers defeated Crown X1 by 89 runs. Winning the toss and batting Hustlers rattled up 262 for 3 in 20 overs. Ramesh Narine struck an unbeaten 107, Abdool Nadir scored 80 and Mark Austin 36. S. Rajbanie had 1-17 and R. Taijballi 1-33. Crown X1 responded with 173 for 7 in 20 overs .B. Dasrat and A.Persaud made 26 each and S. Rajbani 21; S. Fraser snared 3-24 and M.Pearson 2-33.

At Walton Hall, Devonshire Castle overcame Reliance Sports Club by 24 runs. Batting First, Devonshire Castle managed 163 for 8. Anthony Persaud scored 44, Dinesh Chattergoon 31 and Suruj Lall 30; Ravindra Doodnauth bagged 4-19 and Basil Persaud 2-37. Reliance replied with 139 for 7 in 20 overs. Elroy Stephney got 37 and Basil Persaud 23; Dinesh Chattergoon picked up 3-28 and R. Persaud 2-18.

Rising Stars defeated Charity Sports Club by 97 runs. Rising Stars took first strike and posted 191 for 9. Latchman Rohit scored 66, Kemol Savory 40, Gavin Sharma 30 and Mavindra Dindayal 23. Sanjeev Ramdeen captured 4-19 and Hassan Rahim 3-11. Charity SC were bowled out for 94 all out in 15.2 overs. Suresh Dindial made 26 and Ezra McAlmond 25; Quintin Sampson claimed 4-18, Ansar Khan 2-13 and Otis Roberts 2-14.

The competition will continue on Sunday.