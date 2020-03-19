Ninvalle seeks intervention for Boxers as return delayed

President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle is seeking the intervention of government and the Guyana Olympic Committee (IOC) on the delayed return of the Guyanese team of boxers currently in Cuba.

The team, who have been there for a three month training stint in preparation for the scheduled upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, were scheduled to arrive home today. However, the government via the health ministry has put out a public notice informing of the closure of all airports and other ports of entry as of yesterday.

With this development in mind the team will not be able to fly to Guyana due to the shutting down of the airports for a 14-day period as indicated via the notice. Several countries around the world including several Caribbean territories have adapted similar measures to attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has been declared a global pandemic.

In a brief contact with Ninvalle, he noted that should this closure of the airport affect the boxers’ return he is requesting further assistance to buffer the extended 14 days the team will have to stay in Cuba.

Both government and the GOA have given assistance prior but with this unforeseen situation plaguing the world some effort and systems must be put in place to ensure the welfare of the boxing team is catered for. Ninvalle indicated that he has reached out to the relevant authorities and is hopeful of an immediate response and help for the team.

The members of the team currently in Cuba are Colin Lewis (Captain), Desmond Amsterdam, Dennis Thomas, Keevin Allicock and Cuban Coach Francisco Roldan. Terrence Poole who was previously with them, had returned home a few weeks ago.