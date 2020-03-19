Latest update March 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man charged for allegedly hijacking car that was found in Berbice

Mar 19, 2020 News 0

Malcolm Henry of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was yesterday granted $200,000 bail after he denied the charges in which he and another man allegedly robbed and assaulted Rameshwar Fewdyal, 49, a taxi-driver of Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara (WBD) before hijacking his vehicle.

Fewdyal showing the injuries he sustained during the robbery

Henry’s matter was called before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. However, when court commenced yesterday morning, the police officer at the door noted that based on orders from the Magistrate, no one will be allowed to enter the courtroom.
This was a precaution that the Magistrate put in place to prevent a crowded courtroom in wake of calls for social distancing to help combat the novel coronavirus. Guyana has recorded multiple cases of the disease.
As such when the charges were read to Henry, the only persons who were present in courtroom were the Magistrate, prosecutors, police officers, prisoners and the clerk.
According to information received, on January 25, 2020, about 05:40hrs Fewdyal was plying his trade in the vicinity of Stabroek Market when he was approached by Henry and another man who hired him to take them to South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown.
After the taxi-driver agreed, one of the men sat in the front seat while the other sat in the back seat behind Fewdyal.
About 15 minutes after the car reached the Shopping Plaza at Cane View, South Ruimveldt, the man that was sitting in the back seat whipped out a knife and choked Fewdyal while the man that was in the front seat pulled out a gun and pointed it at Fewdyal’s head.
The men then ordered him to get out, before driving off and making good their escape. The matter was reported and Fewdyal was taken to the hospital to receive medical attention. About 07:00hrs Fewdyal’s vehicle was found in Kingsley Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).
An investigation was launched and the defendant was later arrested. He was then placed on an identification parade where he was positively identified by the victim as the person who had the gun.
Henry was subsequently charged for the offence and put before the court. The matter was adjourned to April 8, 2020, when Henry is expected to make his next court appearance. Police are said to be still trying to locate his alleged accomplice.

 

More in this category

Sports

Ramesh Narine slams ton; Punraj Singh grabs 7 as Essequibo Coast T/20 continues

Ramesh Narine slams ton; Punraj Singh grabs 7 as Essequibo Coast T/20...

Mar 19, 2020

A fine century from Ramesh Narine and a seven-wicket haul from Punraj Singh highlighted the latest round of matches in the Essequibo Coast T20 bash which continued on Sunday last. At Pomona Ground,...
Read More
Suspension of Draught Competitions

Suspension of Draught Competitions

Mar 19, 2020

Ninvalle seeks intervention for Boxers as return delayed

Ninvalle seeks intervention for Boxers as return...

Mar 19, 2020

CWI Regional four-day cricket Jaguars should blood new players in final two rounds

CWI Regional four-day cricket Jaguars should...

Mar 19, 2020

Court hears…City Hall leased plot of land at GNIC ground to businessman

Court hears…City Hall leased plot of land...

Mar 18, 2020

Sinclair is Brand Ambassador for Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop

Sinclair is Brand Ambassador for Jacobs Jewellery...

Mar 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019