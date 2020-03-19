Man charged for allegedly hijacking car that was found in Berbice

Malcolm Henry of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was yesterday granted $200,000 bail after he denied the charges in which he and another man allegedly robbed and assaulted Rameshwar Fewdyal, 49, a taxi-driver of Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara (WBD) before hijacking his vehicle.

Henry’s matter was called before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. However, when court commenced yesterday morning, the police officer at the door noted that based on orders from the Magistrate, no one will be allowed to enter the courtroom.

This was a precaution that the Magistrate put in place to prevent a crowded courtroom in wake of calls for social distancing to help combat the novel coronavirus. Guyana has recorded multiple cases of the disease.

As such when the charges were read to Henry, the only persons who were present in courtroom were the Magistrate, prosecutors, police officers, prisoners and the clerk.

According to information received, on January 25, 2020, about 05:40hrs Fewdyal was plying his trade in the vicinity of Stabroek Market when he was approached by Henry and another man who hired him to take them to South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown.

After the taxi-driver agreed, one of the men sat in the front seat while the other sat in the back seat behind Fewdyal.

About 15 minutes after the car reached the Shopping Plaza at Cane View, South Ruimveldt, the man that was sitting in the back seat whipped out a knife and choked Fewdyal while the man that was in the front seat pulled out a gun and pointed it at Fewdyal’s head.

The men then ordered him to get out, before driving off and making good their escape. The matter was reported and Fewdyal was taken to the hospital to receive medical attention. About 07:00hrs Fewdyal’s vehicle was found in Kingsley Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

An investigation was launched and the defendant was later arrested. He was then placed on an identification parade where he was positively identified by the victim as the person who had the gun.

Henry was subsequently charged for the offence and put before the court. The matter was adjourned to April 8, 2020, when Henry is expected to make his next court appearance. Police are said to be still trying to locate his alleged accomplice.