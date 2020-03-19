Hindsight is 20/20

DEAR EDITOR,

Taking an impartial perspective, one can conclude that at the time of the decision to recount votes, all perspectives were not considered. If the underlying principle is of non-interference of the Executive branch in the Electoral Commission’s work, then an external supervisory role over the process is problematic if not allowable within the current law.

During the discussion of the recount and future discussions, the presence of the Attorney General and a representative from the Judiciary should be incorporated to ensure all decisions stand up to the scrutiny of the Constitution and supporting laws. Maybe an inclusion of a statement reaffirming that the electoral body and governing law will take precedence over any action to the contrary could have helped expedite the process, but we must be careful of the precedent we set. However, we must keep in mind that this is not the first time in our history that a vote recount was to be performed.

It appears that both sides’ enthusiasm to ensure a democratic process may have gotten the better of them, and it is unfortunate that our colleagues from CARICOM had to endure such a setback.

Going forward, it would be not only in Guyana’s best interest, but also good diplomatic practice to ensure a cordial invitation is extended to CARICOM and all international observers once the rule of law is clearly being adhered to in the establishment of the recount process.

We are truly sorry to have wasted your precious time in this matter of utmost urgency and apologise for any inconvenience caused. As a young Republic, we are still in the process of laying a strong democratic foundation upon which to build.

For the most part, Guyana continues to be a polite and hospitable nation of people who do not insult our visitors, nor do we take pleasure in mistreating a stranger, especially when they have offered to help.

All necessary steps should be taken to ensure that true Guyanese hospitality is in place, and that our Nation’s standing in the international community is not compromised during this delicate and emotionally charged period of our history.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana