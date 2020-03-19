Latest update March 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana approaches World Bank for US$5M to help with response to Coronavirus

Mar 19, 2020 News 0

– Finance Minister says efforts being made to grant ministries money expeditiously

In an effort to boost Guyana’s efforts in implementing precautionary measures against the coronavirus , a request was made to the World Bank for US$5M under its Rapid Response Emergency Facility. This was confirmed with Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, following several questions from Kaieteur News on whether Guyana has resorted to the Contingency Fund in light of the circumstances.

Finance Minister, Winston Jordan

Minister Jordan said that there is no need to do this while noting that the Constitution allows for funding during these emergency activities. Further to this, he was asked to say if the Ministry of Public Health has been provided with additional funds to assist its efforts. He answered in the affirmative while adding that it has received more than $50M thus far. Jordan also confirmed that other ministries have made requests for moneys. He said that these will be dealt with expeditiously.
Kaieteur News also asked Jordan to speak on the effects the coronavirus has had on the economy, to say to what extent exports have been affected and if the growth rate has been revised downwards as yet. The Minister only said, “Unfortunately, this period doesn’t give me great latitude for comment and possible measures. At this stage, I’m just prepared to say an assessment will be made in due course.”

 

More in this category

Sports

Ramesh Narine slams ton; Punraj Singh grabs 7 as Essequibo Coast T/20 continues

Ramesh Narine slams ton; Punraj Singh grabs 7 as Essequibo Coast T/20...

Mar 19, 2020

A fine century from Ramesh Narine and a seven-wicket haul from Punraj Singh highlighted the latest round of matches in the Essequibo Coast T20 bash which continued on Sunday last. At Pomona Ground,...
Read More
Suspension of Draught Competitions

Suspension of Draught Competitions

Mar 19, 2020

Ninvalle seeks intervention for Boxers as return delayed

Ninvalle seeks intervention for Boxers as return...

Mar 19, 2020

CWI Regional four-day cricket Jaguars should blood new players in final two rounds

CWI Regional four-day cricket Jaguars should...

Mar 19, 2020

Court hears…City Hall leased plot of land at GNIC ground to businessman

Court hears…City Hall leased plot of land...

Mar 18, 2020

Sinclair is Brand Ambassador for Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop

Sinclair is Brand Ambassador for Jacobs Jewellery...

Mar 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019