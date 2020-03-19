Guyana approaches World Bank for US$5M to help with response to Coronavirus

– Finance Minister says efforts being made to grant ministries money expeditiously

In an effort to boost Guyana’s efforts in implementing precautionary measures against the coronavirus , a request was made to the World Bank for US$5M under its Rapid Response Emergency Facility. This was confirmed with Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, following several questions from Kaieteur News on whether Guyana has resorted to the Contingency Fund in light of the circumstances.

Minister Jordan said that there is no need to do this while noting that the Constitution allows for funding during these emergency activities. Further to this, he was asked to say if the Ministry of Public Health has been provided with additional funds to assist its efforts. He answered in the affirmative while adding that it has received more than $50M thus far. Jordan also confirmed that other ministries have made requests for moneys. He said that these will be dealt with expeditiously.

Kaieteur News also asked Jordan to speak on the effects the coronavirus has had on the economy, to say to what extent exports have been affected and if the growth rate has been revised downwards as yet. The Minister only said, “Unfortunately, this period doesn’t give me great latitude for comment and possible measures. At this stage, I’m just prepared to say an assessment will be made in due course.”