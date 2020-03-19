GTT extends bill payment period; increases payment points – promises to promote social distancing

To keep its customers electronically connected and to promote social distancing, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has extended its bill payment period, beginning April 17, 2020, to the 17th of each following month and has swiftly moved to secure new and additional points of payment for ease of access.

“We will be actively recruiting more MMG agents to add to the over 230 we already have and encourage more customers to use our MMG platform to pay not only their GTT bills but all other utility bills from their homes,” explained Justin Nedd the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

MMG, or Mobile Money Guyana, is Guyana’s first and only mobile financial services provider enabling an electronic wallet for easy, convenient bill pay from anywhere with the MMG app, registration can be done by using this link https://mmg.gtt.co.gy/register/.

“We appreciate your need, more than ever, to remain connected – as such, starting next month customers have until the 17th of the month to ensure bill payments,” Nedd shared.

GTT retail outlets will remain open to the public. However, to ensure the safety of its customers and employees, the company has informed it will operate during the reduced hours of 8am to 1pm on weekdays. However, GTT tech support would be available via phone and LiveChat to the extended time of 11pm daily. “These measures are supportive of the national and global aim to protect our customers and staff by facilitating social distancing as much as possible,” Nedd said.

GTT has increased the cleaning routines in all stores, including disinfecting all high touch surfaces numerous times per day, utilising safe and effective cleaners. The company has also encouraged all staff, especially its frontline team members, to use protective gear where physical contact with customers is necessary – and has provided same. The company’s Field Technicians, the company revealed, will continue their installation and repairs across the nation and will seek to enforce social distancing while maintaining service levels.

The CEO further highlighted that the company will continue in its efforts in sensitising its people and the public on the Coronavirus and its effects. “We are there for you when it comes to Cancer; we will do what we can as we collectively combat COVID-19 – with education, safety measures and sensitivity,” he said.