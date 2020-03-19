Despite Coronavirus outbreak, ExxonMobil continues to pump offshore Guyana

In spite of the coronavirus outbreak in several parts of the world, and five confirmed cases here, ExxonMobil has confirmed that at this time, there is no impact on operations here while noting that its focus remains on the safety and health of its workforce as well as operating safely and responsibly.

In the meantime, the American Oil giant’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Darren Woods, said that the company is evaluating all appropriate steps to significantly reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term. Woods said recently that ExxonMobil will outline plans when they are finalized.

Further to this, Woods said that ExxonMobil has faced numerous market downturns throughout its long history and has experience operating in a sustained low-price environment. “We remain focused on being a safe, low-cost operator and creating long-term value for shareholders,” said Woods.

In addition to this, Woods said that “the company is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and has adjusted work arrangements to ensure a healthy work environment and support communities where we operate.” Woods further stressed that the company will maintain its ongoing commitment to safety and environmental performance.