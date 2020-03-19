CWI Regional four-day cricket Jaguars should blood new players in final two rounds

Says Sean Devers

Barbados Pride are in an impregnable position to take their 22nd Regional First Class title with 134.8 points with two rounds remaining after the postponement due to COVID-19 virus, while Guyana Jaguars have slipped to third with 91.8 points.

Some diehard Jaguars fans are hoping that ‘mathematically’ Guyana can still win a sixth consecutive title and should be picking their strongest team for their penultimate game against the Windwards whenever the tournament resumes.

But let’s look at reality. For Guyana to win, they must get 48 points including the maximum batting points (400 runs in 110 overs), while their fast bowlers have to get 40 wickets in the two matches.

Guyana’s pacers have never taken all 20 wickets in game, while the low strike rate of the top order have never given the Jaguars the maximum batting points this season.

In the extremely unlikely scenario that they somehow achieve this, it will only take them to 139.8 points leaving Barbados to get six points in their last two matches which they should get even if they lose both games.

So back to reality! If I were the selectors, I would use the opportunity of the last two matches with only academic interest to blood a few young players and provide them the exposure and experience of First-Class cricket without the pressure to win.

Guyana Skipper and leading run scorer Leon Johnson, Vishaul Singh and especially Tagenarine Chanderpaul whose strike rate is 24.3, has been scoring slowly.

I would replace Chanderpaul with Tevin Imlach and let him open the batting with Akshaya Persaud in place of Shimron Hetmyer who should be in India for the IPL.

Although Johnson has only converted only one of his three scores over 50 into centuries and has been inconsistent this season by his standards, his 472 is the most runs for Guyana, while his leadership skills are well known and he must be retained to lead the young side.

However, CGI must start grooming a young Captain to take over when Johnson leaves as we look toward the future.

I would rest Singh and replace him with West Indies U-19 batsman Kevlon Anderson who seems more suited to two innings cricket than the limited overs version.

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy needs 18 wickets from a possible four innings to break his own record of 67 wickets which he set in the 2015 season.

I would give him the opportunity to bowl long spells to achieve that record since fast bowling points at this stage of the tournament would be inconsequential.

I would also replace Keemo Paul who should also be in India for the IPL with West Indies U-19 left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd who can also contribute with the bat.

I would leave out Keon Joseph and bring back 24-year-old Nial Smith who was surprisingly left out of squad for the last round since he is Guyana’s leading fast bowler with 20 wickets this season.

If Permaul is not selected for the Test team after this season I would ask him to play only white-ball cricket for Guyana to allow Motie and Nedd to get more opportunities.

My 13-man squad for the next round will read: Akshaya Persaud, Tevin Imlach, Leon Johnson (Capt), Chris Barnwell (V/Capt), Kevlon Anderson, Raymond Reifer, Anthony Bramble, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Veerasammy Permaul, Nial Smith, Ashmead Nedd and Gudakesh Motie.