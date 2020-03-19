Cops seek further advice on death of pensioner struck down on pedestrian crossing

Latest update March 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
Although the Director of Public Prosecutions has already recommended he be charged, police will be seeking further legal advice before taking a Chinese national to court over the death of 81-year-old Parvidi Ramcharran over two months ago.
The DPP last week recommended that Ying Guomin be charged with causing death by dangerous driving, in relation to the demise of Mrs. Ramcharran, who was struck down on a pedestrian crossing.
But Traffic Chief Linden Isles said yesterday that police are seeking further legal advice on a few issues.
Police had initially sent the report to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) about three weeks ago.
Isles had told Kaieteur News that he had ordered his ranks to expedite their investigation following concerns from the victim’s family that the probe was stalled.
Parvidi Ramcharran, of Albion Front, Corentyne, was struck down on January 7, 2020, by Ying Guomin, who was driving a car bearing licence plate number PPP 1008.
The accident occurred while Mrs. Ramcharran, who had just uplifted her pension, was heading home, via a pedestrian crossing near the Nigg, Corentyne, Post Office.
She succumbed three days later.
Surveillance footage showed the elderly woman making her way across the pedestrian crossing when the vehicle struck her.
The driver was detained at the Albion Police Station. He was subsequently released on $100,000 station bail after 72 hours.
