Sir Shridath Ramphal… CARICOM can still supervise recount, if leaders put Guyana first

Mar 19, 2020 News 0

Sir Shridath Ramphal has come forward urging that all leaders put Guyana first, and allow CARICOM to help Guyana produce credible election results.

Sir Shridath Ramphal

In a statement, he said, “In the darkness of disagreement, CARICOM’s helpful intervention in trying to resolve the general elections process at the request of both President Granger and Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, was a ray of light.”
Ramphal said that all should have welcomed the recount, and that the role CARICOM attempted to play is wholly legitimate.
However, an injunction was filed for at the last moment on Tuesday last by a candidate on the list of the incumbent coalition, and was granted by Justice Franklyn Holder. It effectively blocked the recount.
Ramphal said that it is regrettable that CARICOM delegation, invited after the agreement between the leaders of the two major political parties, David Granger and Bharrat Jagdeo, was made, has had to withdraw from Guyana.
“Guyana is being deprived of regional and international approval and the opportunity for global respect at a time when it matters most.”
This particular comment is already beginning to ring through, as the process has attracted condemnation from several of its diplomatic partners, such as Guyana and Norway, and the international observer groups the President had invited.
Ramphal said that CARICOM is committed to Guyana and that it can help Guyana to realise that narrow considerations to the contrary could mar Guyana’s prospects and retard the strides that the people of Guyana have collectively made.
He further urged that peace and progress be pursued lawfully and transparently.

 

