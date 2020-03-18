TO Mr. GRANGER; DO NOT DEFY SECRETARY OF STATE, MIKE POMPEO

DEAR MR. GRANGER,

On the occasion of Secretary of State Pompeo’s message of warning, I send you this message:

(1) I have nothing but goodwill and cheers for you personally, as well as for a few members (personal friends) of your administration. But, please, sir, do not defy the U.S. government. Sanctions will destroy the economy of Guyana. Severe hardships will befall the Guyanese people of all races. It makes no sense whatsoever. There is still a modicum of reasonably good and workable social relations between the Indians and Africans of your nation. It makes no sense to destroy that social fabric – it is under severe stress right now, it can be repaired and strengthened.

(2) Democracy works like this. People’s voice are sovereign. Elections are nothing but a renewal of the people’s periodic mandate. In 5-years you and your party get a chance to go back to the people – and try to win their support. There is a small pool of Swing Voters in Guyana (approximately 20,000 – 25,000) who vote strictly on Issues; win their support and your party will be back in power. That’s how democracy works. The baton of power swings from one party to another regularly – every election cycle or second cycle. It is almost guaranteed to be this way in an environment of free and fair elections. The world has changed. You’ve got to believe it.

(3) Spike Lee popularized a phrase, “Do the Right Thing” (actually it’s the name of one of his popular movies – incidentally one of the themes of this movie is Race Relations). The fate of Guyana is in one man’s hands – yours. I hope you do the right thing. I’m sure you do not want to go down in history as an Election Rigger. Thank you, Sir.

Yours truly,

Mike Persaud