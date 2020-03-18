Latest update March 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Sinclair is Brand Ambassador for Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop

Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop, owned by former West Indies U-19 and Guyana First-Class Cricketer Steven Jacobs, on Monday signed 20-year-old Guyana off-spinner Kevin Sinclair as Brand Ambassador for his business entity.

Jacobs (right) presented Sinclair with a Gold chain and a pair of sneakers after he was signed on as Brand Ambassador for Jacobs’ Jewellery & Pawn Shop on Monday.

At the simple signing ceremony at the Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop located at 16 Pike Street Kitty, Georgetown, the former West Indies U-19 and CCC Captain and Sinclair inked the deal.
Sinclair, who has been picked as an emerging player in the Guyana Amazon Warriors squad for the 2020 CPL, expressed gratitude for the opportunity provided by Jacobs and his business and also encouraged corporate Guyana to take an example from Jacobs and support local athletes. Sinclair promised to be a good ambassador both on and off the field.
Jacobs said he was happy to have the young off-spinning all-rounder on board and said that he saw a lot of potential in the talented Sinclair from Angoy Avenue in New Amsterdam, Berbice and is looking forward to playing a major role in his development on and off the field.
The 31-year-old Jacobs, who made five fifties and took 54 wickets from 26 First-Class matches, stressed that discipline and hard work were keys for any athletes’ success and encouraged Sinclair, who made his First-Class debut for Guyana this season after playing for the West Indies Emerging Players in the Regional Super50, to hold that as a small reminder as his career progress. (Sean Devers)

