“Serious consequences” for those who seek to benefit from electoral fraud – U.S. Govt.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned Guyana that the individuals who seek to benefit from electoral fraud and form illegitimate governments/regimes will be subject to a variety of serious consequences from the United States.

The high level U.S. official made this statement yesterday at a press briefing held in Washington DC. Pompeo told the media that the United States has been closely monitoring the tabulation of votes in Guyana.

He said that the United States joins the Organisation of American States, (OAS) the Commonwealth, European Union, CARICOM and other democratic partners in calling for an accurate count. He added that the U.S. commends CARICOM’s role in seeking a swift democratic resolution.

The US has been issuing a number of statements since the 2nd March elections raising questions about the credibility of the elections and the need for a proper count and tabulation of the Region 4 votes.

Last Friday, US Assistant Secretary, Michael Kozak hinted that Guyana is likely to face sanctions for the conduct of the elections 2020.

“Under U.S. law and practice, those who participate and benefit from electoral fraud, undermine democratic institutions and impede a peaceful transition of power can be subject to a variety of consequences,” Kozak said in a Twitter post.

The warning came after a court ruling last Wednesday following a challenge by a private citizen to the Region Four results in the recent general and regional elections held.

Kozak made it clear that the US is paying close attention to the electoral tabulation process for Region Four.

“We join the Guyanese people and the international community in calling for Guyanese election authorities to follow accepted procedures and allow international election observers to verify the results.”

He said that it is essential that the High Court-mandated elections tabulation in Guyana be concluded in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

The official also made it clear that the US will not treat an illegal government as normal, rather, “de facto regimes do not receive the same treatment from us as democratically elected governments”.