Query on Covid-19

Mar 18, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

I would like to clarify whether there is indeed 7 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Guyana as of March 16, 2020, as it appears was initially published by the Chronicle, based on the website link and then removed. Or the claim that the WHO dashboard indicating 7 cases, is incorrect. Social media also apparently added to the claim, by stating the three new cases relates to an employee of GPL (“Timothy”, with travel history to South Korea), his wife and child, all who passed away at GPHC. There was also mention of a Dr. Ahmed attached to GPHC and quarantine of several staff exposed since all three persons were asymptomatic, and were tested for covid-19 only after they passed.

https://theworldnews.net/gy-news/who-reports-seven-covid-19-cases-in-guyana

Thank you,
Hansranie Seebaran

Editor’s note: The Ministry of Public Health, upon hearing of your query, assured that of yesterday Guyana has only confirmed four cases of the coronavirus and anything else is FAKE news.

