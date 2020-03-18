Prisoners to wear masks when at court

The judicial system has set up new precautionary procedures in order to protect their workers from contracting the deadly coronavirus. They have also implemented other measures to safeguard the Judges, Magistrates and other members of the judiciary against COVID-19.

The Special Constables that are stationed at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts’ main entrance are now sanitizing each visitor before they enter the courtyard. This will be the process for 14 days until the court is properly fumigated.

Persons are only allowed to enter the courtyard if they have matters in court.

Also there is a new method in which matters are called and handled by the Magistrates at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Only when the names of the defendant and virtual complainant are called they are allowed to enter the courtroom, and they can only be accompanied by one relative.

Before anyone enters the courtroom their hands will be sanitized at the door by a police officer. Only one reporter per media house is allowed in, and they are situated at least six feet apart.

The clerks and police officer working with the Magistrates are now wearing gloves. The cleaners are working steadily as they can be seen disinfecting and wiping off the hand rails and other parts of the court every 3 to 4 hours.

On Monday, a Magistrate noted that prisoners will now be given longer dates to return to court in order to facilitate the number of persons that have to attend court on a daily basis due to COVID-19.

Ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday brought a bus load of foreign nationals who were caught en route to Brazil after they entered Guyana illegally by sea from Suriname.

Prisoners are now required to wear masks when they are brought to court. The masks are to be worn in and out of the courtroom.

Five Cuban Nationals were yesterday remanded for entering Guyana by sea and disembarking without the consent of an immigration officer. They were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

They denied the charge which stated that on March 15, 2020, at Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice they entered Guyana illegally.

Objections were made by the police prosecutor based on the fact that the defendants are foreign nationals and that they are a flight risks since they have no local address. They were all remanded to prison until March 23, and the matter was transferred to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

According to information, the defendants arrived at Springlands from Suriname, and were using Guyana to reach their destination, Brazil.

The court heard that the police, acting on information received, intercepted the defendants. They then asked to conduct a search, and it was discovered that the five men entered Guyana illegally and did not present themselves to an immigration officer.

The men were then told of the allegation, arrested, taken into custody, and later charged.