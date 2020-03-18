Open letter to stakeholders

Latest update March 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
DEAR STAKEHOLDER,
In light of the uncertainty we are all facing in our ordinary lives with the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we wish to assure you that Creditinfo’s number one priority is the safety of our employees, clients and partners. We are therefore doing our best to ensure our employees are able to keep doing their amazing work in the safest of environments.
In the circumstances, we wish to advise that with immediate effect all consumer queries and requests for credit report should be made via our Online platform at www.creditinfo.gy. Additionally, changesin credit profiles can also be monitored via this medium with the opportunity to receive daily alerts.
We are sensitive to the fact that people’s daily lives are disrupted at the moment because of the Coronavirus, and are therefore working to ensure that our best support is provided during this period. Our dedicated team would be on hand to offer timely assistance should any issues arise during this period. We can be contacted at [email protected] and via telephone at 227-7005/9.
We are also actively monitoring the information being shared by the Public Health Authorities so we can be ready for any response as the situation evolves. In due course we promise to provide information from the credit bureau database to help our clients better understand the financial implications of the epidemic.
As the situation evolves, our team will continue to keep you informed of our latest analyzes indicating the likely impact on credit portfolios, as well as any additional operational changes. Our mission is to provide you with reliable information and solutions to help in your decision-making.
Please continue to be safe.
Judy Semple-Joseph
Chief Executive Officer
Creditinfo Guyana
