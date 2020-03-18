Latest update March 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Open letter to stakeholders

Mar 18, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR STAKEHOLDER,

In light of the uncertainty we are all facing in our ordinary lives with the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we wish to assure you that Creditinfo’s number one priority is the safety of our employees, clients and partners. We are therefore doing our best to ensure our employees are able to keep doing their amazing work in the safest of environments.
In the circumstances, we wish to advise that with immediate effect all consumer queries and requests for credit report should be made via our Online platform at www.creditinfo.gy. Additionally, changesin credit profiles can also be monitored via this medium with the opportunity to receive daily alerts.
We are sensitive to the fact that people’s daily lives are disrupted at the moment because of the Coronavirus, and are therefore working to ensure that our best support is provided during this period. Our dedicated team would be on hand to offer timely assistance should any issues arise during this period. We can be contacted at [email protected] and via telephone at 227-7005/9.
We are also actively monitoring the information being shared by the Public Health Authorities so we can be ready for any response as the situation evolves. In due course we promise to provide information from the credit bureau database to help our clients better understand the financial implications of the epidemic.
As the situation evolves, our team will continue to keep you informed of our latest analyzes indicating the likely impact on credit portfolios, as well as any additional operational changes. Our mission is to provide you with reliable information and solutions to help in your decision-making.
Please continue to be safe.

Judy Semple-Joseph
Chief Executive Officer
Creditinfo Guyana

More in this category

Sports

Court hears…City Hall leased plot of land at GNIC ground to businessman

Court hears…City Hall leased plot of land at GNIC ground to...

Mar 18, 2020

The attempt to damage the Guyana Cricket Board’s owned Stanford T20 practice facility on the Western Half of the GNIC cricket ground on Woolford Avenue by a local businessman, who evicted National...
Read More
Sinclair is Brand Ambassador for Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop

Sinclair is Brand Ambassador for Jacobs Jewellery...

Mar 18, 2020

Independence A, Zeeburg triumph

Independence A, Zeeburg triumph

Mar 18, 2020

Persaud XI overcome Balgobin XI by 21 runs

Persaud XI overcome Balgobin XI by 21 runs

Mar 18, 2020

FIFA appoints Normalisation committee in T&T Wallace and VPs removed after three months

FIFA appoints Normalisation committee in T&T...

Mar 18, 2020

ABRA / RAFTRC Goodwill Individual Match Anderson Perry and Scott Glanville are top shots

ABRA / RAFTRC Goodwill Individual Match Anderson...

Mar 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • EXPOSE THEM!

    One female reporter from this newspaper was brought to tears last Friday when she was harassed and intimidated outside of... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019