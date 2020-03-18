Independence A, Zeeburg triumph

Independence A defeated Meten-Meer-Zorg by six wickets, while Zeeburg thumped La Grange by 173 runs when the latest round of matches in the West Demerara Cricket Association President’s Cup T20 competition concluded on Sunday last.

Batting first at Joe Vieira Park, Meten-Meer-Zorg made 112 all out in 19.2 overs. Tevin Imlach struck two fours and one six in scoring 32 off 27 balls, while Reyaz Khan scored 32 off 21 balls with four sixes. Ricky Sergeant and Clevon Williamson were the pick of the bowlers, each taking 2-13 off four overs. Independence A responded with 113-4 in 13.4 overs. Vivian Beckles led the chase, striking two fours and five sixes in scoring 49 off 26 balls, while Safraz Esau made 28 from 23 balls with four fours. Dexter George claimed 2-23 off three overs and Sheldon Alexander 1-33 off four overs.

At Canal Number Two, Zeeburg elected to bat and rattled up 270-5. Ronaldo Renee clobbered three fours and seven sixes in a top score of 73, while Andre Seepersaud made 51 with two fours and five sixes, Yutesh Dhanpaul scored 44 including seven fours and two sixes and Malcolm Hubbard 43 which contained three fours and four sixes. Jermaine Ramroop took 2-30.

La Grange were sent packing for 97 in 15.2 overs in reply. Ramroop made 30 and Julian Mohabir 20; Dhanpaul grabbed 4-13 and Bisram Thomas 2-20.