Alleged Cuban strangler remains on the run

With Guyanese caught up in elections tension and the Coronavirus scare, relatives of Marva Oudkerk are hoping that investigators remain focused on nabbing her killer.

The prime suspect, 31-year-old Cuban national Lopez Perez Jair, remains at large, days after police put out a bulletin for him.

Marva Oudkerk’s body was found inside her Lot 241 Bourda Street, Georgetown home on October 11, 2019. Her mosquito net was wrapped around her neck. A post mortem revealed that she was strangled.

Her killer had gained entry into the house by removing several floor boards. He is believed to have made off with money and jewellery.

Police obtained security camera footage of an individual entering Mrs. Oudkerk’s premises around the time she was slain. Initially, they were unable to identify the prowler.

However, late last week, they indicated that the suspect was Lopez Perez Jair. He is said to be known in the area where his victim resided.

Pictures obtained by Kaieteur News show the intruder, suspected to be Jair, in Mrs. Marva Oudkerk’s yard.

The same individual is later seen fetching what is believed to be the boards that he prised from the floor to gain entry.

Police gave Jair’s addresses as Lot 106 Plantation Versailles, West Bank Demerara and San Miguel del Padrón, Havana, Cuba.

Makada Oudkerk, her daughter, has offered US$2000 for information that could lead to the apprehending of her mother’s killer.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Lopez Perez Jair is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 216- 0251, 216-0253, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 226-9834, 268-2298, 226-2222, 229-2557, 617-9660, 911 or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, police said yesterday that they are still to locate the main suspect behind the February 20, 2020 shooting death of Cuban national Ofredis Duarte Campos.

The suspect had narrowly escaped arrest earlier this month.

Police had obtained CCTV footage of the murder which positively identifies the suspects.

One of the suspects is a known character who was said to have committed a string of previous bike robberies.

Ofredis Duarte Campos, 35, of 321 East Street, Georgetown, was shot dead while heading to a Church Street butchery where he works.

Campos was walking along Cummings Street, between Middle and Quamina Streets, when two men on a red and white XR motorcycle attacked him.

It was said that Campos put up a fight and one of the robbers shot him in the hand, chest and below his chin. The shooters then rode off empty-handed.