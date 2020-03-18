Latest update March 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

All seems not well

Mar 18, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

The stalling of the votes recount, silence from the one who ordered it and the possibility of another court round send a troubling message that all seems not well in the main party which makes up the majority arm of the coalition.

Shamshun Mohamed

More in this category

Sports

Court hears…City Hall leased plot of land at GNIC ground to businessman

Court hears…City Hall leased plot of land at GNIC ground to...

Mar 18, 2020

The attempt to damage the Guyana Cricket Board’s owned Stanford T20 practice facility on the Western Half of the GNIC cricket ground on Woolford Avenue by a local businessman, who evicted National...
Read More
Sinclair is Brand Ambassador for Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop

Sinclair is Brand Ambassador for Jacobs Jewellery...

Mar 18, 2020

Independence A, Zeeburg triumph

Independence A, Zeeburg triumph

Mar 18, 2020

Persaud XI overcome Balgobin XI by 21 runs

Persaud XI overcome Balgobin XI by 21 runs

Mar 18, 2020

FIFA appoints Normalisation committee in T&T Wallace and VPs removed after three months

FIFA appoints Normalisation committee in T&T...

Mar 18, 2020

ABRA / RAFTRC Goodwill Individual Match Anderson Perry and Scott Glanville are top shots

ABRA / RAFTRC Goodwill Individual Match Anderson...

Mar 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • EXPOSE THEM!

    One female reporter from this newspaper was brought to tears last Friday when she was harassed and intimidated outside of... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019