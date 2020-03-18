ABRA / RAFTRC Goodwill Individual Match Anderson Perry and Scott Glanville are top shots

On Sunday last at the Crabbs Rifle Range in Antigua and Barbuda, the Goodwill Tour undertaken by the Royal Air Force Target Rifle Club (RAFTRC) of England came to an end with an Individual Match at the 300, 500 and 600 yards ranges against the Antigua and Barbuda Rifle Association (A&BRA) Team.

Even in an atmosphere of camaraderie, the battle lines were drawn when the respective riflemen and women took to the banks to fire off against each other. In challenging conditions, just two possible were recorded on the day, both by visiting marksmen.

The top shot for the RAFTRC team, Scott Glanville, who won two of the three ranges (500 & 600), recorded a possible at the 600 yards range, 50.06. Veteran marksman David Calvert achieved the other possible at the 300 yards range, 50.03. Glanville was one point off at both the 300 and 500 yards ranges.

Antigua’s Anderson Perry, who came out as the leading marksman for their team, was one shot off a possible at the 500 yards range. Guyanese Rohit Dukhiram who lives in Antigua and Barbuda and has been shooting for them for many years, turned in a stellar performance by taking the second place for his adopted country, while Christopher Joseph placed third.

Calvert had to settle for the second place for the visitors with Christopher Fitzpatrick, third. The RAFTRC two nation 2020 tour of the Caribbean saw them visiting Barbados on the first leg.

Following are the respective scores for both teams:

Individuals

ABSC 300 yards 500 yards 600 yards Total

Anderson Perry 45.02 49.02 48.03 142.07 1st

Rohit Dukhiram 46.01 48.05 46.01 140.07 2nd Christopher Joseph 45.02 48.03 45.04 138.09 3rd

Valerie Newman 43.03 47.01 46.03 136.07

Laurne Benjamin 47.03 47.02 41.01 135.06

Thomas Greenaway 42.02 47.01 44.01 133.04

Noah Sinclair 38.01 42.01 40.02 120.04

Zuber Patel 37.01 43.01 39 119.02

Daryl Charles 35 41.01 35 111.01

Rohan Nadja George 26.01 39 44.01 109.02

TOTAL 404.16 451.17 428.16 1283.49

RAFTRC

Scott Glanville 49.04 49.03 50.06 148.13 1st

David Calvert 50.03 49.04 48.04 147.11 2nd

Christopher Fitzpatrick 48.03 49.06 49.04 146.13 3rd

Michael Silver 49.03 49.01 48.05 146.09

Christopher Hockley 49.04 48.03 47.04 144.11

Jonathan Ford 45.02 45.01 47.02 137.05

David Niblett 45.02 47.04 44.01 136.07

James Lindsay 42.01 47.02 47.01 136.04

Michael Gregory 44.02 43.02 40 127.04

Karen Ryan 43.01 42.01 38 123.02

Steven Green 0 0 0 0

TOTAL 464.25 468.27 458.27 1390.79