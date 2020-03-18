Abattoir workers still not able to work after crane crash

Latest update March 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Almost three weeks after a crane owned by John Fernandes Limited fell onto the Municipal Abattoir and resulted in severe damage to the building located at Water Street, Georgetown workers are still unable to gain access to the facility.
Kaieteur News understands that subsequent to the incident, the company agreed to cover the cost of repairing the damaged structure. No work has since commenced.
Sections of the roof, kitchen and slaughtering area of the decades-old facility have been damaged.
According to sources, due to the structural damage, workers are not allowed into the building.
The closing of the City Abattoir has angered several workers who complained of not being able to work which is creating a financial strain on them and their family.
Allan Blair, a butcher at the abattoir stated that since the accident, workers have not received any word on when the construction process will commence.
The damage is said to be well into the millions
Mar 18, 2020The attempt to damage the Guyana Cricket Board’s owned Stanford T20 practice facility on the Western Half of the GNIC cricket ground on Woolford Avenue by a local businessman, who evicted National...
Mar 18, 2020
Mar 18, 2020
Mar 18, 2020
Mar 18, 2020
Mar 18, 2020
The question is not maybe. There is no maybe about it. The PNC (not APNU) is currently in the throes of a power struggle... more
One female reporter from this newspaper was brought to tears last Friday when she was harassed and intimidated outside of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Regardless of the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases that occur in the Caribbean, the economies... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]