Abattoir workers still not able to work after crane crash

Almost three weeks after a crane owned by John Fernandes Limited fell onto the Municipal Abattoir and resulted in severe damage to the building located at Water Street, Georgetown workers are still unable to gain access to the facility.

Kaieteur News understands that subsequent to the incident, the company agreed to cover the cost of repairing the damaged structure. No work has since commenced.

Sections of the roof, kitchen and slaughtering area of the decades-old facility have been damaged.

According to sources, due to the structural damage, workers are not allowed into the building.

The closing of the City Abattoir has angered several workers who complained of not being able to work which is creating a financial strain on them and their family.

Allan Blair, a butcher at the abattoir stated that since the accident, workers have not received any word on when the construction process will commence.

The damage is said to be well into the millions