Latest update March 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Abattoir workers still not able to work after crane crash

Mar 18, 2020 News 0

Almost three weeks after a crane owned by John Fernandes Limited fell onto the Municipal Abattoir and resulted in severe damage to the building located at Water Street, Georgetown workers are still unable to gain access to the facility.

The fallen crane (at left) lies on the building

Kaieteur News understands that subsequent to the incident, the company agreed to cover the cost of repairing the damaged structure. No work has since commenced.
Sections of the roof, kitchen and slaughtering area of the decades-old facility have been damaged.
According to sources, due to the structural damage, workers are not allowed into the building.
The closing of the City Abattoir has angered several workers who complained of not being able to work which is creating a financial strain on them and their family.
Allan Blair, a butcher at the abattoir stated that since the accident, workers have not received any word on when the construction process will commence.
The damage is said to be well into the millions

More in this category

Sports

Court hears…City Hall leased plot of land at GNIC ground to businessman

Court hears…City Hall leased plot of land at GNIC ground to...

Mar 18, 2020

The attempt to damage the Guyana Cricket Board’s owned Stanford T20 practice facility on the Western Half of the GNIC cricket ground on Woolford Avenue by a local businessman, who evicted National...
Read More
Sinclair is Brand Ambassador for Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop

Sinclair is Brand Ambassador for Jacobs Jewellery...

Mar 18, 2020

Independence A, Zeeburg triumph

Independence A, Zeeburg triumph

Mar 18, 2020

Persaud XI overcome Balgobin XI by 21 runs

Persaud XI overcome Balgobin XI by 21 runs

Mar 18, 2020

FIFA appoints Normalisation committee in T&T Wallace and VPs removed after three months

FIFA appoints Normalisation committee in T&T...

Mar 18, 2020

ABRA / RAFTRC Goodwill Individual Match Anderson Perry and Scott Glanville are top shots

ABRA / RAFTRC Goodwill Individual Match Anderson...

Mar 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • EXPOSE THEM!

    One female reporter from this newspaper was brought to tears last Friday when she was harassed and intimidated outside of... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019