Teen stole $300,000 from employer

Shavanie Sugrim, 18, of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was yesterday ordered to repay her ex-employer $300,000 that she reportedly stole from him.

The defendant appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday where she pleaded guilty to the fraud charge.

The fact of the charge stated that between October 16, and October 17, 2019 while being employed at the business place of Zaheed Hussein as a financial clerk, Sugrim stole $300,000 by virtual of Citizen Bank cheques.

Hussein also stated that after being employed to work in his organisation, he found out that the defendant provided a Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) certificate that was not her own, an act that gained the attention of officials working at the Ministry of Education (MoPH).

According the prosecutor, the matter was previously sent to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice and the DPP stated that the defendant should repay the virtual complainant.

The prosecutor then told the court that the investigators have recovered a total of $218,000. The rest of the money will be paid by the defendant’s grandmother who offered to do so.

Hussein then told the court that he does not wish to have the defendant locked up for the charge but that she should be warned because committing such act is not good for her tender age.

Magistrate Daly stated that she will dismiss the case against the defendant when the full sum of the money has been paid back to Hussein.

The matter was adjourned until March 20, 2020.