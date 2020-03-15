Somebody want plugging and pick pon de wrong person

When people like to peep odda people bad things does happen to dem. Of course when people jealous, dem does walk around and look at people who mekking it in life.

Sometimes dem does even go so far as to peep in people bedroom. Dat is why some of dem got one eye and some can’t even find something profitable to do.

Two women get a stiff jail sentence yesterday because dem join wid a man to set up a woman to embarrass she. De man had to tell dem which room he woulda be in de hotel so dem go wid dem phone to de room and video de man having sex wid de woman.

Dem send de video all over de place to embarrass de woman and de magistrate send dem to jail fuh not only peeping but also fuh getting into people business.

Somebody decide to peep at a diplomat and dem create all kind of false information bout de man. Dis is a man who don’t mess wid anybody. He live he life and go about he diplomatic duty.

But Guyana got people who got to create a scandal. Dem is people who either want de man or mek a try to get de man and he ignore dem. Is only a certain kind of man does behave like dat. He is de man who got to get plug up.

Dat is why he probably follow de diplomat and tek out de man photograph wid de first woman dem see he talk to. Even if wha dem do and seh is true no man should do dat to anybody who just living dem life.

Some people do dat to nuff Guyanese. If dem ain’t video, dem talk. And dis country got people stupid enough to believe dem.

Dis time dem ain’t even think bout de man family. Dem just want destroy. Otisha could give dem wha dem want unless dem like farriners.

Dem boys got people who can fix dem up because de diplomat would not stoop so low. In fact, he don’t even have time fuh some of dem. Dem boys prepare to even pay fuh de service dem want. Is obvious dem didn’t think twice about what dem do to de diplomat and dem boys wouldn’t think twice to do dem—and dem mudda.

Talk half and dem boys waiting fuh de phone call.