Rosignol businessman shot dead on birthday; two others injured. – one in custody

A brazen attack by armed bandits at Stelling Road, Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice on a businessman who was celebrating his birthday with family and friends has left him dead and two others injured during a robbery.

The incident which took place at a Snackette owned by the businessman’s wife reportedly took place Friday night.

Dead is Tony Bishnauth called “Uncle Tony” and “England man”, 78, a businessman of Cotton Tree Village, WCB. The injured have been identified as Nateram Bridgelall and Mahendra Nagamootoo.

Reports from the police state that three masked men, two armed with handguns and the third with a cutlass, invaded the snackette while Bishnauth and his friends were having a social engagement in celebration of his 78th birthday, Friday night.

The gunmen reportedly demanded cash and valuables, but the victims refused, and a scuffle ensued, during which the suspects discharged several rounds causing Bishnauth, Bridgelall and Nagamootoo to sustain gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Nagamootoo, one of the victims who was shot and is currently hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Hospital with three gunshot wounds (to his arm, torso and back) told reporters that the deceased was his godfather.

He had gone over to the snackette “and deh out at the front playing domino” when two men, one armed with a gun and another with a gun and cutlass ran in the shop.

Nagamootoo recalled the men running in and “pushing down my wife and adopted sister” before discharging rounds on the premises.

“My wife grabbed we two children and run go inside. Then dem run and go and shoot the big man. Then dem run to go and shoot my sister so me run and go and scramble she. Then me lash one of dem with a bottle and them end up and start fire shot about eight, nine shot and three catch me.

“My uncle was shot in his belly as well. They run in and shoot first and then dem rob,” Nagamootoo said.

According to Nagamootoo from his hospital bed, there were approximately ten persons gathered at the snackette and they had all congregated there since it was the birthday of the now dead Bishnauth.

Sunita Kanhai, wife of the dead businessman, reportedly told police that they were celebrating her husband’s birthday in front of the snackette when the suspects pounced on them with weapons.

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from Bishnauth. A pair of gold coloured earrings, a gold coloured chain with a pendant and a cellular phone was stolen from Kanhai, a cellular phone was stolen from Bridgelall and another cell phone was stolen from Nagamootoo.

Police have since indicated that Bishnauth sustained a gunshot wound to his right ear while Bridgelall sustained a gunshot injury to his abdomen.

They were all taken to Fort Wellington Hospital where Bishnauth was pronounced dead on arrival. Bridgelall was treated and sent away and Nagamootoo was treated and transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. His condition is regarded as stable.

Kaieteur News was informed that police have arrested one person thus far.

In addition to the latest robbery/murder, business persons from Rosignol have expressed concern over the situation which they have dubbed “worrying and scary”.

One businesswoman from that area stated that “Rosignol has been in fear over robberies and break-ins. Businesses are operating from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon and after that it is a ghost town. People are not coming out.

There is a gang of young guys with cutlasses but now it is a shock they have guns now. There has been no police presence despite all that is going on in Rosignol, everyone is scared for their businesses and now their lives,” she said.

Just recently during the aftermath of rioting and protests by opposition supporters, several persons were caught on surveillance footage vandalising and robbing the Homeline Furnishing Rosignol Branch.

The men whose faces were tied with a yellow and green material reflecting a particular political party were seen jumping on brand new stovetops, breaking showcase cabinets and stealing several cell phones and other gadgets.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested or charged in that matter since efforts to contact the Commander of that region have been unsuccessful.

There were at least two other robberies that took place the very next day.