Preparing for the aftermath

The 2020 elections should be over, unless there is a call for a recount of the ballot. And I believe that there would be such a call. Failing this, there will be an elections petition, because from time immemorial there has never really been an acceptance of the results.

In 1992, there was confusion in the streets. For the first time in my memory, there was elections violence. There was confusion during the actual vote when people were disenfranchised. In the end, Desmond Hoyte yielded to Cheddi Jagan. He was there when Jagan was sworn in.

Jagan died before the 1997 elections and his wife led the People’s Progressive Party. Again, there were protests, first because of her citizenship, then later because of problems within the Guyana Elections Commission. The swearing in of the president was done in secret, ostensibly to avoid protests.

I remember that year. Business suffered because the spending expected at Christmas time did not materialise. There was an elections petition that later vitiated the elections.

There were the protests, the last to occur in the wake of elections. But as had become customary, there was dissatisfaction over the tabulation and final declaration.

The 2020 elections were deemed the Mother of all Elections. And they were. The major parties spent money as though there was no tomorrow.

There was the largest group of observers who, until the end, saw a well conducted election. It all started to fall apart with the count for the largest electoral district in the country—District Four. This district was the most difficult to declare because of the challenges and the expressions of discontent.

Starts and stops, the intervention of the court, and what was touted to be a deviation from the ruling of Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire. The observers and members of the diplomatic community made no secret of their dissatisfaction with the tabulation.

As could be expected, the country was divided along political lines. There was also ethnic dissatisfaction that saw protests in parts of the country. The ubiquitous social media was full of some caustic comments, some bordering on the obscene.

People talked of killing one race group using some interesting means, including poisoning the food crops to be sold on the open market. Hate has come to the fore. Many accepted ethnic differences, but not the hate that was exemplified in a way that many thought had disappeared from the face of this country.

The word rigging has once more entered the vocabulary of the citizenry. The People’s Progressive Party used its public relations machinery in a professional manner. This helped the party to command the attention of the international community. The Coalition side had no answer.

There were reports of the political opposition tampering with statements of poll, but the reports were so muted that they almost passed unheard. Even the voice of one of the leaders of the smaller parties endorsing this fact passed almost unnoticed.

The reports of the international observers will be interesting. The action by the international community would also be awaited by people opposed to the declaration of the final votes.

What is of interest is that at this time people are not prepared to look at precedents. Some young people have said to me that all that is in the past. Dr. Roger Luncheon had said the same thing to me once. He said that if one were to simply do what the PPP did when it was in office then the country would go nowhere.

But the courts always use precedents. That is what fashions the law. One argument is that precedents are good to produce a better situation, not to justify something.

I remember the swearing in of President David Granger in 2015. In fact, there were two. One was functional, the other ceremonial. The spectacle was overwhelming. I believe that on this occasion the situation would not be as enthusiastic as in 2015.

There were some unsavoury incidents. Reporters were targeted by some enthusiastic supporters of the Coalition. This should not have been. Reporters are the eyes and ears of the society. For people to target them is to condemn the society to a level of darkness.

The reporter would be averse to going to some places to report on happenings. Fingers are being pointed at the police who were there but did nothing to even make the reporters feel safe.

It is not that the reporters were not clearly identified. The police knew them. I can only assume that the police were afraid of the crowd before them. The Police Commissioner must be made to answer for the behaviour of his ranks outside the Guyana Elections Commission.

There is something else. People in the Diaspora showed as much interest in the elections as the people in Guyana. They were so engrossed that they too spent a lot of money communicating with relatives and friends in Guyana.

Many were as nervous as their counterparts in Guyana. Indeed, a large number spent money to come home and vote and vote they did. Those who remained in New York were as vocal as those in Guyana, right to the point of staging protests in their adopted country.

These are the people who are going to be making their voices heard in the international community. These are the people who would petition their Congressmen to become involved in the affairs of Guyana.

But when all is said and done, the people of Guyana must recognise that they still have to live here. I expect an election petition. The arguments would be interesting.

One visitor did say that it does no one any good when these petitions take a long time to be heard. By no stretch of imagination will there be business as usual in Guyana, because the political opposition will not take kindly to losing these elections.

It did spend a lot of money and people love to see results for their money. The days ahead would be extremely busy. I can only hope that racial tensions subside from the level they are at this time.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)