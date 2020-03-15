New kidney likely for Sophia teen

“Since making our situation public, we have been receiving financial assistance from local and overseas donors.”

This is according to an ailing teen’s sister, Keisha Curry. The teen is Jamaicy Broomes.

According to Ms. Curry, someone has even contacted the family and offered to donate a kidney. As a result of this gesture, the family members of the teen along with the donor will be visiting the renal surgeon next Wednesday to complete several important tests.

Ms. Curry further stated that although someone has come forward to donate a kidney to the sick teen, she does not believe it is a ‘done deal’ because for the past week persons have been offering to donate the kidney but failed to show up at the doctor’s appointment.

Jamaicy Broomes, 17, who resides at ‘B’ Field Sophia, was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure in February 2019. This diagnosis drastically changed the teen’s life, especially at a time when she was preparing to sit the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Due to her illness, both of the teen’s kidneys are unable to function. As a result, Miss Broomes is has been undergoing dialysis.

Dialysis is the process of removing excess water, solutes, and toxins from the blood in people whose kidneys can no longer perform these functions naturally.

Before her diagnosis, Miss Broomes was a student of the St. John’s College and full of life like a typical teenager.

A recent health check-up on the teen showed that the illness has damaged over 85% of her heart; it has also affected her respiratory system. This diagnosis has left the teen in constant pain.

Several doctors have already advised the family that a kidney transplant is the only solution.

According to Ms. Curry, since her diagnosis, Jamaicy was hospitalised on multiple occasions at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). She was discharged from the medical facility last Saturday.

“The Georgetown Public Hospital does only give patients dialysis treatment once a week and she [Jamaicy] needs dialysis treatment three times a week. So last week, the doctor told us that since we are receiving financial assistance, we should carry her home and take her and pay for her treatment. We did exactly that,” Ms. Curry explained.

Ms. Curry stated that although the family is receiving assistance, it is not enough since one session of the dialysis treatment costs $12,000. Jamaicy has been receiving her additional treatment at the Doobay Medical Center for over one year.

“I recently did a blood test to see if I was a match, to be a possible donor but my blood type does not match that of my sister. Jamaicy is 0+ while I am B+.”

Anyone who is willing to assist the family financially can call telephone number (592) 687-0197.