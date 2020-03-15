CURBING MINIBUS MALPRACTICES

Latest update March 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Mar 15, 2020 Consumer Concerns, News 0
CONSUMER CONCERNS
PAT DIAL
There was a recent media report that commuters who had traveled by minibus to attend the recent Mashramani celebrations were overcharged for their homeward journey.
The steepest overcharge was levied on those who lived outside of Georgetown in places such as West Coast and West Bank Demerara. It was easier to exploit these commuters since it was at night and they feared they could be marooned in the City.
The same pattern of commuter exploitation occurs at other holidays such as Christmas and Easter.
The minibus fares were arrived at after discussions between the Minibus Association and the Ministry of Business. These discussions take into account such factors as the cost of gasolene and spare parts and other rising costs.
Fares are reviewed every few years at the call of the Minibus Association or even by groups of minibus owners. These fares are displayed in the minibuses and overcharges occur when these fares are whimsically increased.
Minibuses, as compared with buses run by large bus companies, offer two great advantages – they pick up and off load passengers anywhere along their route and this saves passengers walking some distances as would happen when passengers embark or disembark at bus stops.
Passengers also save time since minibuses do not have schedules so there is no waiting time.
Putting aside these advantages, they have many disadvantages and abuses which make traveling with them uncomfortable and even dangerous and it is these which have to be addressed and changed.
One of the major complaints of the commuters is the loud and raucous music the minibuses play continuously.
Every minibus is equipped with players and the music they play is often extremely loud and could impair one’s hearing since it is far above 80 decibels.
They may sometimes go beyond 120 decibels. Not only are the commuters inconvenienced but also the conductors and drivers.
Mar 15, 2020The Guyana Boxing Association yesterday advised gyms under its affiliation to halt all non-essential activity for the next two weeks. This is to assist in curbing the spread of the Corona Virus. GBA...
Mar 15, 2020
Mar 15, 2020
Mar 15, 2020
Mar 15, 2020
Mar 15, 2020
This query above was the last question put to me by Leonard Gildarie of Kaieteur Radio before I left the studio last Friday... more
Not many people thought that the rigging of the 1985 elections would have been bettered. Thirty-five years later, a new... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Regardless of the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases that occur in the Caribbean, the economies... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]