Bus conductor gets 3 years for burning spouse with hot water

Forty-seven-year-old Rawle Thomas, a bus conductor of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was yesterday sentenced to three years imprisonment after he admitted to throwing a pot of hot water on his reputed wife.
Thomas was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday when the sentencing was handed down.
The charge stated that on December 8, 2019, at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously assaulted Akeela Rogers so as to cause her grievous bodily harm.
Thomas made his first court appearance on December 12, 2019, before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer an attempted murder charge. However, based on advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), the attempted murder charge was reduced to felonious wounding.
The police prosecutor told the court that Thomas and Rogers once shared a relationship. On the day in question about 20:00hrs, the defendant confronted Rogers about an alleged affair and an argument ensued.
The court heard that the defendant then approached Rogers with a pot of hot water and threw it on her body, before putting an ice-pick to her neck and stabbing her with a knife. Rogers then ran outside and her neighbours rushed to her rescue.
She was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital. The matter was reported, an investigation was launched and the defendant was later arrested and charged.
