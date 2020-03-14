Latest update March 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
It must be obvious to everybody, except the most deluded, that the APNU AFC coalition did not win the elections held on 2nd March. If APNU+AFC had won, Mr Mingo the returning officer would have verified the official Statements of Poll and tabulated the results openly and transparently as demanded by all of the other political parties and by the local and international observers.
Instead we have endured days of national embarrassment and disbelief caused by childish, inept, unintelligent and barefaced attempts to alter the election results. Mr Mingo must be removed from office and replaced by someone who can complete the simple task of verifying the official Statements of Poll and adding up the numbers in front of the international and local observers as legally required.
We can then get on with the national task of rescuing Guyana’s economy from crashing oil prices which could well be followed by crashing oil companies. For those who have not noticed, ExxonMobil’s share price has gone down by 47.5% in the last six months.
Yours sincerely,
Melinda Janki
Mar 14, 2020Roach, Braithwaite shine as Bajans eyes first win at Providence since 2014 By Sean Devers Barbados Pride were eying their first win in Guyana since 2014 after dismantling Guyana Jaguars for 55 on the...
Mar 14, 2020
Mar 14, 2020
Mar 14, 2020
Mar 14, 2020
Mar 14, 2020
Two days passed after the CARICOM mission of five Prime Ministers came to Guyana, yet in those two days, progressive advancement... more
Persons have expressed frustration at not being able to obtain face masks. Others have complained about the spike in prices... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders My less than 1,000 words commentary, on the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]