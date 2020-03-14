Rugby cancels National Training

According to a release from Godfrey Broomes, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), the union has cancelled all National training until further notice, due to the threat of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19.

It informed, “Guyana was expected to partake in a regional tournament, Rugby Americas North (RAN) in April. The GRFU encourages all eligible players to stay safe and to continue working on personal fitness.”