Latest update March 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rugby cancels National Training

Mar 14, 2020 Sports 0

According to a release from Godfrey Broomes, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), the union has cancelled all National training until further notice, due to the threat of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19.
It informed, “Guyana was expected to partake in a regional tournament, Rugby Americas North (RAN) in April. The GRFU encourages all eligible players to stay safe and to continue working on personal fitness.”

More in this category

Sports

CWI Regional four-day cricket Jaguars dismantled for second lowest total

CWI Regional four-day cricket Jaguars dismantled for second lowest...

Mar 14, 2020

Roach, Braithwaite shine as Bajans eyes first win at Providence since 2014 By Sean Devers Barbados Pride were eying their first win in Guyana since 2014 after dismantling Guyana Jaguars for 55 on the...
Read More
UCCA Price Is Right T20 Cricket competition reaches semifinal stage

UCCA Price Is Right T20 Cricket competition...

Mar 14, 2020

Milo School Football Tournament suspended amidst coronavirus concerns

Milo School Football Tournament suspended amidst...

Mar 14, 2020

WI stumble to 2nd consecutive defeat

WI stumble to 2nd consecutive defeat

Mar 14, 2020

Rugby cancels National Training

Rugby cancels National Training

Mar 14, 2020

CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying match suspended in light of coronavirus pandemic

CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying match suspended in...

Mar 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • ARE WE PREPARED?

    Persons have expressed frustration at not being able to obtain face masks. Others have complained about the spike in prices... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019