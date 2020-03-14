Reporters chased, assaulted by Coalition supporters attempting to enter GECOM H/Q

While attempting to gain access to the Guyana Elections Commissions Headquarters late last evening, three reporters were forced to flee for their safety after a crowd of supporters of the incumbent A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) chased and assaulted them.

The incident occurred after 11pm when the Returning Officer for District Four, Clairmont Mingo was scheduled to make his declaration.

Earlier in the day, coalition supporters had surrounded the police barricades, heckling and booing observers and other officials who attempted to pass through.

While senior police ranks were stationed there, they did little to nothing to quell the large crowd.

Later in the evening, media operatives were informed by GECOM that the RO was scheduled to make his declaration. They were told that police would be stationed there to allow easy access through the barricades, since this was difficult before.

When the reporters returned to the barricades at High and Cowan Streets, Kingston location, they were immediately blocked by the APNU/AFC supporters who surrounded them and demanded to know why they were there.

One supporter was heard screaming “who is y’all? We ain’t want no media here!”

“Get out! Y’all move from hay! Guh back wheh y’all come from! We ain’t want y’all hay,” the supporters screamed.

The reporters were forced to abandon their intended task and leave the area, fearing for their safety.

Several complaints were made regarding the treatment and safety of local journalists providing coverage for the Regional and General Elections, but these have fallen on deaf ears.