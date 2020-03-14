Reading and counting is not easy

When dem boys mudda send dem to school it was to learn to read and write. Dem parents never use to tell dem children that reading and writing involve counting and spelling. That is why some people can’t spell to this day.

Of course people who does read dem chats and dem letters to de editor does see some spelling. De whole country find out about how dunce some people dunce when dem had to divided by two after de no-confidence vote.

People couldn’t find de half of 65. When dem go to school to read and write dem never go to school to do addition and subtraction. De Chat-3 know what he was doing when he ask de judge to spell out exactly wha she mean in she ruling. He know that if anything was in doubt was trouble.

So said; so done. De count start from anywhere but de start. Eventually it had to go back to de start. People start and then dem complain. Just like how C. Persaud had problems wid he conscience, is just so C. Mingo had problems wid he counting.

Dem boys seh that people didn’t have patience. C. Mingo had to count pun he fingers and he toes to get de figure right. That is wha Jagdeo couldn’t tek. He and he boys protest and stop de count.

Dem go to court because counting wid toes is illegal and de Chief Justice agree wid dem. She seh dem can use spreadsheet but no toes.

C. Mingo start to use de spreadsheet but he use he toes to hold down one end. De counting had to stop again. Is till late in de afternoon that people get it right. But by then some people was vex. A man who party barely get ten votes chuck a woman. And de police didn’t even lock him up fuh assault.

But dem boys see something wrong. De Court seh that C. Mingo got de official statements of poll. Imagine de observers decide that regardless of what de court seh, C. Mingo statements of poll wrong.

But this is Guyana.

Talk half and keep counting.