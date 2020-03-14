Latest update March 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ministerial task force established to address COVID-19

Mar 14, 2020 News 0

President David Granger yesterday afternoon convened a meeting of ministers to better coordinate Government’s action plan in response to the presence of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Guyana.

The meeting at State House yesterday

A ministerial task force headed by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and including Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence; Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry; Minister of Communities, Mr. Ronald Bulkan; Minister of Public Security, Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mr. Basil Williams SC; Minister of Public Infrastructure, Mr. David Patterson; Minister of Finance, Mr. Winston Jordan and Minister of Citizenship, Mr. Winston Felix, has been established in this regard.
President Granger said the briefing is a follow-up to one held on January 28, 2020 by officials of the Ministry of Public Health and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) on COVID-19.
The team had briefed Cabinet on Guyana’s preparedness to deal with any case of the Novel Coronavirus, which at that time was centred in China.
The team of medical professionals, which included Dr Shamdeo Persaud – Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Karen Boyle-Campbell – Deputy Chief Medical Officer; Ms. Collette Adams – Permanent Secretary, MOPH; Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey – Director of Medical and Professional Services, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and Dr. Tracey Bovell – Mass Casualty Specialist, GPHC as well as Dr. William Adu-Krow, PAHO-WHO’s Country Representative in Guyana, provided an insight to the rise of the Novel Coronavirus.
Guyana confirmed its first imported case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Wednesday last.
The President said since then, measures have been put in place to prevent the risk of the virus spreading. He urged all Guyanese to remain calm and to implement all advisories issued by the authorities relative to personal hygiene and social distancing.

More in this category

Sports

CWI Regional four-day cricket Jaguars dismantled for second lowest total

CWI Regional four-day cricket Jaguars dismantled for second lowest...

Mar 14, 2020

Roach, Braithwaite shine as Bajans eyes first win at Providence since 2014 By Sean Devers Barbados Pride were eying their first win in Guyana since 2014 after dismantling Guyana Jaguars for 55 on the...
Read More
UCCA Price Is Right T20 Cricket competition reaches semifinal stage

UCCA Price Is Right T20 Cricket competition...

Mar 14, 2020

Milo School Football Tournament suspended amidst coronavirus concerns

Milo School Football Tournament suspended amidst...

Mar 14, 2020

WI stumble to 2nd consecutive defeat

WI stumble to 2nd consecutive defeat

Mar 14, 2020

Rugby cancels National Training

Rugby cancels National Training

Mar 14, 2020

CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying match suspended in light of coronavirus pandemic

CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying match suspended in...

Mar 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • ARE WE PREPARED?

    Persons have expressed frustration at not being able to obtain face masks. Others have complained about the spike in prices... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected].com

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019