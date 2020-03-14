Latest update March 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Milo School Football Tournament suspended amidst coronavirus concerns

Mar 14, 2020 Sports 0

The Petra Organisation, the organisers of the Milo U-18 2020 tournament, has announced that the tournament, which is sponsored by Beepat’s, has been suspended until further notice.
This suspension is as a result of the declaration of the closure of school from Monday 16th March 2020 for a two weeks period by the Ministry of Education. The MoE as a safety precaution to monitor the highly contagious coronavirus outbreak following one case and death being discovered in Guyana, while several persons including hospital staff have put under quarantine, has decided to close schools across the country.
In a statement, Petra noted, “We the Petra Organization urges all to take necessary precautions that’s stipulated by the MOPH and PAHO/WHO in the prevention of the Covid-19. Be Safe!
Please remember to pray and wash your hands.”
The Covid-19 or coronavirus, which first emerged in China, has spread worldwide and has killed many thousands, forcing several countries to be under lock down. It attacks the respiratory system with eventual pneumonia being the main result and cause of death. Many sporting events worldwide have been suspended due to this outbreak.

More in this category

Sports

CWI Regional four-day cricket Jaguars dismantled for second lowest total

CWI Regional four-day cricket Jaguars dismantled for second lowest...

Mar 14, 2020

Roach, Braithwaite shine as Bajans eyes first win at Providence since 2014 By Sean Devers Barbados Pride were eying their first win in Guyana since 2014 after dismantling Guyana Jaguars for 55 on the...
Read More
UCCA Price Is Right T20 Cricket competition reaches semifinal stage

UCCA Price Is Right T20 Cricket competition...

Mar 14, 2020

Milo School Football Tournament suspended amidst coronavirus concerns

Milo School Football Tournament suspended amidst...

Mar 14, 2020

WI stumble to 2nd consecutive defeat

WI stumble to 2nd consecutive defeat

Mar 14, 2020

Rugby cancels National Training

Rugby cancels National Training

Mar 14, 2020

CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying match suspended in light of coronavirus pandemic

CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying match suspended in...

Mar 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • ARE WE PREPARED?

    Persons have expressed frustration at not being able to obtain face masks. Others have complained about the spike in prices... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019