Milo School Football Tournament suspended amidst coronavirus concerns

The Petra Organisation, the organisers of the Milo U-18 2020 tournament, has announced that the tournament, which is sponsored by Beepat’s, has been suspended until further notice.

This suspension is as a result of the declaration of the closure of school from Monday 16th March 2020 for a two weeks period by the Ministry of Education. The MoE as a safety precaution to monitor the highly contagious coronavirus outbreak following one case and death being discovered in Guyana, while several persons including hospital staff have put under quarantine, has decided to close schools across the country.

In a statement, Petra noted, “We the Petra Organization urges all to take necessary precautions that’s stipulated by the MOPH and PAHO/WHO in the prevention of the Covid-19. Be Safe!

Please remember to pray and wash your hands.”

The Covid-19 or coronavirus, which first emerged in China, has spread worldwide and has killed many thousands, forcing several countries to be under lock down. It attacks the respiratory system with eventual pneumonia being the main result and cause of death. Many sporting events worldwide have been suspended due to this outbreak.