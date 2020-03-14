CWI Regional four-day cricket Jaguars dismantled for second lowest total

Roach, Braithwaite shine as Bajans eyes first win at Providence since 2014

By Sean Devers

Barbados Pride were eying their first win in Guyana since 2014 after dismantling Guyana Jaguars for 55 on the second day of their seventh round CWI Regional four-day cricket fixture. Barbados were bowled out for 210 just before play ended last night at Providence leaving Guyana to get 330 to win with two days remaining.

Jaguars resumed on 19-2 in reply to the 174 made by Pride and were decimated for 55 in one hour and 19 minutes to give the Bajans a 119-run lead.

A 81-run third wicket stand between Kraigg Braithwaite, who carried his bat and reached the boundary nine times and cleared it once in his unbeaten 84 from 180 balls and 280 minutes and Jonathon Carter whose 43 lasted 78 minutes and 65 balls and was decorated with six fours and a six, while Jason Holder made 22 from 56 balls with five fours, propelled Barbados.

Pacer Keemo Paul had 4-52 for match figures of 7-113. Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair and Medium pacer Chris Barnwell had taken two wickets each, while Veerasammy Permaul had 1-41 to take his tally this season to 50 scalps.

This was the second time since the inauguration of the four-day franchise league that Barbados has dismissed the Jaguars for under 70.

In 2014 Jaguars were set 69 to win and fell two short, while yesterday’s 55 was the lowest score ever made by Guyana against Barbados in Regional first-class cricket.

At 39-8 it looked as if Guyana’s record lowest total of 41 against Jamaica at Sabina Park in 1985 would be broken.

However, a one-bounce boundary back over the head of Jason Holder by Romario Shepherd saw Guyana move to 43, while a six over mid-wicket by Shepherd off Holder, brought up the 50.

But Shepherd’s 12 from 11 balls was the only double figure score apart for opener Shimron Hetmyer whose uncharacteristic 14 lasted 55 balls and included three fours.

The 30-year-old Kemar Roach, one of six Tests players in the Bajan side, utilised a track with some bounce, to capture 5-20, his 15th first-class five-wicket haul and second for the season to take his tally for the season to 27. Holder supported with 4-24 in his first game following his return for the Sri Lanka series.

Barbados had nine wickets fall to pace and registered 4.8 points for their work in the field.

When the day began, Hetmyer (14) and Skipper Leon Johnson (9) carried the score to 33 before the usually aggressive Hetmyer played a glorious cover drive for four before hanging his bat to one that left him and nicked the ball as Holder struck in the 20th over.

Without addition to the score, Johnson fell to Roach in the next over after looking indecisive in a 32-ball nine.

Hetmyer seemed to be making a consorted effort to bat with maturity, while Johnson demonstrated little intent to play ‘shots’ and the pair never tried to increase the scoring or exert any pressure on the best fast bowling attack in the tournament.

Roach had Vishaul Singh caught behind for a duck by Sharmarh Brooks, doing keeping duties in place of Shane Dowrich who was hit on his helmet on Thursday, much to the consternation of Singh who made his feeling known to the Bajans as tempers flared.

A run later, it was 39-7 when Guyana’s most consistent batsman Chris Barnwell (5) was run out in school boy fashion after he was dropped at short mid-wicket and Anthony Bramble did not respond to the call for a tight single.

Bramble seemed unlucky to be given caught behind off Holder for a duck at 39-8 and also let the Bajans know how he felt.

Paul was removed for a duck by Roach before Shepherd brief spark was ended by Roach, who had Shepherd taken in the deep.

When Barbados started their second innings Sheyne Mosley (15) was bowled by off-spinner Kevin Sinclair on the stroke of the interval which was taken with Barbados 23-1.

After the break Sinclair bowled Brooks (6) at 29-2 before Carter joined Braithwaite and dominated the bowlers in the second session.

The left-handed Carter got going by using his feet to Sinclair and whipping him past mid-on for four before Braithwaite delightfully swept Veerasammy Permaul to the ropes.

Carter then swung a short ball from Sinclair for four, while Braithwaite lofted Permaul over wide mid-on for another boundary.

Carter swatted Shepherd over his head for four and the pair batted with lots of confidence.

Carter hammered Barnwell for consecutive boundaries before Barnwell trapped him LBW at 110-3 to bring the tournament’s leading run scorer Kyle Mayers to the crease.

Braithwaite soon brought up his 51st First-Class 50 from 87 balls, 138 minutes with six fours and a six before Mayer (7) suffered his second failure of the game when fell to Paul at 121-4.

Concussion-sub Tevyn Walcott, who arrived in Guyana yesterday, came out in place of Dowrich but did not last long; being LBW to Barnwell for a duck at 122-5.

Holder joined the solid Braithwaite and the pair took Barbados, in sight of their 22nd title, to 129-5 by Tea as 106 runs were scored in the session with four wickets falling.

After Tea, the pair continued to bat well before Holder was comprehensively bowled by fellow Bajan Reifer who ran close to the Bajan’s dug out to celebrate Holder’s demise at 160-6.

Ashley Nurse (18) was caught behind off Permaul at 195-6 to give the Berbician his 50th wicket for the season before Roach (4) was bowled at 200-8 by Paul, who also bowled Jomal Warrican and Chemar Holder for ducks as Braithwaite ran out of partners.

Meanwhile, Dowrich informed he was getting some headaches but was feeling ok, while CWI has postponed the next round of matches due to the worldwide outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Today is the penultimate day and play starts at 14:00hrs.