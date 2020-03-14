Coronavirus effect… Education Ministry announces two-week closure of public schools

Latest update March 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
One day after announcing plans to keep public schools opened in the face of the first confirmed COVID-19 [coronavirus] case, the Ministry of Education has had a change of heart.
In a statement to the media yesterday, the Ministry advised that with effect from Monday, March 16, 2020, all schools will be closed for two weeks. It was however noted that this decision would be reassessed and further guidance provided.
Meanwhile, the Ministry is urging anyone with concerns to make contact with the Ministry of Education on 226 – 1175 or the Public Health Ministry’s hotline number – 227- 4986 between the hours of 08:00 and 16:00hrs, or 624-3067 between 16:30 and 20:00hrs.
Mar 14, 2020Roach, Braithwaite shine as Bajans eyes first win at Providence since 2014 By Sean Devers Barbados Pride were eying their first win in Guyana since 2014 after dismantling Guyana Jaguars for 55 on the...
Mar 14, 2020
Mar 14, 2020
Mar 14, 2020
Mar 14, 2020
Mar 14, 2020
Two days passed after the CARICOM mission of five Prime Ministers came to Guyana, yet in those two days, progressive advancement... more
Persons have expressed frustration at not being able to obtain face masks. Others have complained about the spike in prices... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders My less than 1,000 words commentary, on the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) between... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]