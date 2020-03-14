Bulletin issued for Devon Harris …wanted in relation to Mahdia murder

A bulletin was issued by the Guyana Police Force yesterday for 40-year-old Devon Harris, who is wanted for questioning in relation to murder

committed on Akeem Caesar at Black Water Backdam, Mahdia on March 03, 2020.

Harris is of African Descent, and his last known address was given as Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Devon Harris is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-8196, 226-9834, 216-0254, 216-0251, 216-0252, 227-1149, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.