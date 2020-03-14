A word of advice for education administrators

DEAR EDITOR,

The developments on COVID-19 are not about what is improving, even what is anywhere near to some level of clear and credible control. I must be blunt and alarmingly so: things are going downhill and that is the way I see matters in the near term, with little but the evasive to employ for protective purposes. It is why I take the step of recommending at this early stage-from now-to those in charge of our education system, our national administrators, that they take urgent action to minimize exposure, to manage better the situation. What I am proposing may be viewed in some circles as radical, except that it really isn’t, given what is involved.

What I am recommending is not about panicking, but what is preemptive and sensible, by not fearing to act swiftly and in the interests of the greatest caution. I face it, if no one else wants to do so: our healthcare system has made strides, but I do not think it would be able to cope effectively with an influx of cases, which has become almost the norm in places where there are far more robust systems and heightened alerts for a longer while now. I am submitting that our education administrators arrange and authorize our schools to close NOW; that our children are out of crowded classrooms and public spaces; and that they take their 2-month summer (August) holiday right now. Hours after my original transmission of this to SN and KN, the announcement came of schools closure from Monday next. That is timely. Now I say, be ready to extend it at the end of the two weeks, if necessary, for the two months that I am recommending.

We need to get the tens of thousands of children out of circulation: out of classrooms, out of the bus parks, out of the public arena. In this way, there is some broad effort-I believe solid effort-to remove the nonworking population away from picking up, carrying around, and extending the reach of the virus. It may not be the wisest of steps, but it is sensible and practical. So, why not? The children and teachers could return to classes during the regular August holidays, which is now switched to March-April-May, if and when a better handle is on things, and there is less uncertainty and alarm in the air. Arrangements could be made with CSEC authorities to restructure examination schedules in the light of anticipated stresses and disorders, so as to accommodate what should happen at the local level, if not regional one, too.

For those who are watching their overseas travel dollar paid out months ago, I am in that same boat. If it has to go, then so be it; there will always be other times to go from one place to another. I offer this, because as I look around and read, there are tightening travel developments on multiple fronts. I sense that it is inevitable that some form of lockdown is going to have to occur with aviation and other travel. One of the watch words has been stay away from crowded places, avoid congregating, and observe the new norm of what the Wall Street Journal called in its editorial of March 13thas “social distancing.” In other words, avoid gathering places which may hold the potential for spreading damage.

On a personal note, I am weighing how to respond to local coronavirus developments with special application to my own presence at public worship; during the Lenten Season, attendance spikes. I am still to decide, but it has to be soon and substantial, when all my own personal circumstances are considered. And I think that that is the key: what is our situation, what are our individual priorities, and what should be the sensible reaction.

In all of this, I am striving for some measured assessment of local circumstances, still largely unknown; and, from reports of what obtains at Guyana’s international ports of entry, still largely not fully managed. I think, and I so recommend, that it is better to be accused of overreacting than to be guilty when it is too late, of putting ourselves in a position to be overpowered.

As a jarring, but most relevant, aside, I heard of some social media contributor, who made a sharp but thoughtful suggestion, almost a dare to the two major parties in the context of COVID-19. The person had this to say: the two parties-PPP and APNU coalition-had a lot of money and other resources to pour into flags and colours and advertising propaganda, along with the rest of the paraphernalia of elections campaigning. His or her suggestion was this: why not find some money, spend it, and deliver face masks and hand sanitizers to the multitudes of supporters, who commit body and soul to the pursuit of party success. I add that they should not worry about the rest of us already distancing from the muddied fray; we can look out for ourselves. But back to education managers: thanks for acting now; be prepared to do more.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall