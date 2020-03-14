11 days after elections… Late-night Region Four declaration puts coalition ahead

Returning officer, Clairmont Mingo made a declaration of the region four general and regional election results shortly before midnight last night at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)’s Kingston office.

The media had been invited to witness the declaration, but upon arrival at the location, Kaieteur News reporters were almost assaulted, then chased away from the centre by a crowd screaming “No media!”

Reporters from other publications also said that they were prevented from entering.

After a few moments of waiting afar from the centre in a locked vehicle, Kaieteur News’ reporters heard loud cheering, then saw a Facebook post from The Citizenship Initiative (TCI)’s presidential candidate, Rhonda-Ann Lam, that a declaration had been made and that Mingo had been surrounded by police officers and quickly escorted from the premises in a vehicle.

Photos of the declarations were sent to the media after the declaration. The regional election result showed that A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) gained 130,289 votes, while the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) gained 74,877 votes. Votes gained by other parties were all less than a thousand.

In the general election, APNU+AFC got 136,057 votes and PPP/C got 77,231 votes. The general election results for all of the regions, including the national total are displayed in the table attached. APNU+AFC has a lead of 7,457 votes.

The tabulation process for the region four general and regional elections results has been marred by a lack of transparency, accusations of fraud and international condemnation. Several parties had indicated that they will request a recount.