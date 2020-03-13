US warns Guyana of consequences

– says ‘de facto’ regimes will not receive same treatment as democratically elected ones

The US is taking a tough stance on the elections developments in Guyana. Yesterday it hinted at sanctions.

“Under U.S. law and practice, those who participate and benefit from electoral fraud, undermine democratic institutions and impede a peaceful transition of power can be subject to a variety of consequences,” says Assistant Secretary (ag) for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Michael Kozak, in Twitter posts.

The warnings came after a landmark court ruling on Wednesday following a challenge to the Region Four results in the recent general and regional elections held on March 2 by a citizen.

The Opposition, local and international community, and several countries, have been calling on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to follow procedures as outlined in the laws.

The issue of “consequences” has been a real fear with the US in the past revoking visas for officials in other countries, among other actions.

Yesterday, Kozak made it clear that the US is paying close attention to the electoral tabulation process for Region Four.

“We join the Guyanese people and the international community in calling for Guyanese election authorities to follow accepted procedures and allow international election observers to verify the results.”

He said that it is essential that the High Court-mandated elections tabulation in Guyana be concluded in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

The US official made it clear that it will not treat an illegal government as normal rather “de facto regimes do not receive the same treatment from us as democratically elected governments”.