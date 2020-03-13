Stop pussyfooting

While GECOM continues to pussyfoot in making a verified declaration of the results of District 4, the country’s future hangs in the balance.

It is incomprehensible that this nation is being led to believe that the actions of one man can stall the entire democratic process.

The letter and spirit of the law must be complied with. The Representation of the People’s Act must be interpreted purposively.

The clear intention of Section 84 of the Representation of the People’s Act is to ensure that the elections results are verified and declared following a transparent process.

The law is intended to ensure fair play, not chicanery.

Guyanese have waited more than ten days for the full and verifiable results of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional elections.

This process must be completed and done in a transparent manner. There is no other way to achieve this than to revert to the Statements of Poll, which are the authentic and certified results of the elections.

The international community has spoken. GECOM has disgraced itself and the nation enough.

It should now put things right and ensure that the democratic will of the people is not subverted by the absence of transparency in the declaration of the results of District 4.

The top leadership of GECOM, including the Chief Elections Officer and the Chairperson of the Commission, hold a collective duty to ensure free, fair and impartial elections, which meet the highest standards of transparency.