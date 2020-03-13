Public schools remain open – Ministry informs

The Ministry of Education has advised that no decision has been made to close any public school as a result of the confirmed case of the novel coronavirus here.

The Ministry is urging persons to take the necessary precautions as advised by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention [CDC], the United Nations Children Fund [UNICEF] and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in relation to the virus.

The Ministry, in promising to update the public on this matter, shared a checklist for teachers and other staffers as a precaution, has adopted protocols from the above named agencies to plan and prepare for any infection.

Guided by the checklist, it is expected that efforts will be made to promote and demonstrate regular hand washing and positive hygiene behaviours; ensure adequate, clean and separate toilets for girls and boys; ensure soap and safe water is available at age-appropriate hand washing stations; encourage frequent and thorough washing (at least 20 seconds) and place hand sanitizers in toilets, classrooms, halls, and near exits where possible.

Added to this, it is recommended that efforts be made to clean and disinfect school buildings, classrooms and especially water and sanitation facilities at least once a day, particularly surfaces that are touched by many people (railings, lunch tables, sports equipment, door and window handles, toys, teaching and learning aids, etc).

The use of sodium hypochlorite at 0.5% (equivalent 5000ppm) for disinfecting surfaces and 70% ethyl alcohol for disinfection of small items, and ensure appropriate equipment for cleaning staff, is also being urged.

Included, too, is the need to increase airflow and ventilation where climate allows (open windows, use air-conditioning where available, etc.); post signs encouraging good hand and respiratory hygiene practices and to ensure trash is removed daily and disposed of safely.

It is also recommended that sick students are encouraged to stay home and those who fall sick at school should be kept away from healthy students until they are ready to vacate the school premises.

Key to help to safeguard the school environs is practice of cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and objects in the classroom.

Meanwhile, parents are also being encouraged to “practice and reinforce good prevention habits with the family; avoid close contact with people who are sick; cover the cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash; wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.”

If a child falls ill at home, parents are also advised to keep him/her at home and contact a healthcare provider.

“Talk with teachers about classroom assignments and activities, which they can do from home to keep up with their schoolwork,” is another recommendation to parents.