PSC condemns coronavirus-induced price inflation

In no uncertain terms, the Private Sector Commission [PSC] is unsupportive of moves by any business to take financial advantage of customers due to the recently confirmed coronavirus case here.

According to the PSC, unverified claims have surfaced in the media of businesses inflating the prices of necessities needed to combat the coronavirus.

Condemning claims of businesses doing such, the PSC in a strongly worded statement made it clear that it “does not condone any attempt to profit from the crisis threatening our country from the coronavirus and condemns all attempts at doing so.”

Since the threat of the virus could induce panic among the general populace, the PSC said that persons should “desist from peddling misinformation, propaganda and fake news to incite unfounded public panic.

“The PSC urges everyone to check first with official channels for information on how best to respond to the presence of the virus in our country and to refrain from sharing uninformed posts on social media.”

According to the PSC, it noted with grave concern that Guyana recorded its first case of the coronavirus on Wednesday. It also reminded that the Public Health Ministry has activated 24-hour hotline numbers [227-4986 and 624-3067] so that persons can report any suspected case.

Additionally, PSC is urging all citizens to consult UNICEF- https://www.unicef.org/p…/unicef-statement-covid-19-outbreak; WHO – https://www.who.int/…/novel-coronavirus-2…/advice-for-public; which advises persons to “wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap is not available, maintain social distancing, practice respiratory hygiene and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning sprays or wipes.”

Additional information, the PSC said, can be obtained by following the link: https://today.caricom.org/