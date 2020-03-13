Lime, orange and cherry mekking millionaires

Dem got a true, true saying, a woman can sit down pon de shelf fuh a long time but as soon as one man tek she off is a whole tribe running to get she.

De same thing happening in dem stores and supermarkets and pharmacies. All de time dem places got things like Lysol, hand sanitisers, Vitamin C tablets and all dem things. Pon de road, people does sit down wid dem lime and orange whole day and hardly mekking a sale.

All it tek to change dem things was fuh one woman dead. Dis woman come from farrin wid de virus. She get sick and dead. When de hospital test, dem find out dat she dead from de coronavirus.

News got a way of travelling in Guyana. It even faster than wireless. From de time de coronavirus confirmation come, people start to flock dem supermarket and all dem places dat selling sanitisers and Lysol. Nobody realize dat people got so much money.

Dem buy out all de Lysol from every store and supermarket. Dem buy out all de hand sanitiser. Nobody coulda finds any Vitamin-C tablets. Dat is how de people tackle dem lime and orange vendors.

Dem boys use to pass dem cherry tree. Cherry ripe and falling down and nobody use to notice. Yesterday de cherry tree look like a senseh fowl. De leaves stick up like de fowl feather. One day de tree red wid cherry; de next day it green wid leaves.

Is now people know dat dem must tek care of demself. People never use to wash dem hand; now dem gon cause serious problem wid GWI who must provide de water.

But is a sad day when people decide to show no sympathy to dem fellow man. Something dat was selling fuh $1,000 now selling fuh $6,000. Dat can happen because de people paying wid cash and Statia and GRA can’t find de extra money to tax it.

Even toilet paper disappearing and dem boys want know if de coronavirus does cause loose bowels.

Talk half and watch how lime and orange mekking money.