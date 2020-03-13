In wake of first coronavirus case… Caribbean Airlines assures flight safety

Following Guyana’s announcement of its first coronavirus [COVID-19] case, Caribbean Airlines has assured that the safety, security and good health of its customers and employees is its highest priority.

According to the airline, the victim, 52-year-old Ratna Baboolall, was one of its passenger who travelled from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York [BW 521] to Piarco International Airport in Trinidad [BW 526] where she in-transited before heading to Guyana on Saturday.

The airline informed, too, that upon learning that the woman tested positive “immediate action was taken” in conformity with established health protocols.

“In accordance with established protocols, the Public Health Authorities have advised that as a precaution, the 13 crew members associated with the flights be placed on self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.

“This was done, and the employees will be assessed and monitored by the Public Health Authorities in keeping with the directives from the Ministry of Health,” the airline said.

The Public Health Authorities, the airline divulged, are also contacting all persons who may possibly have been affected. It added that its aircraft are cleaned daily at all ports in keeping with industry standards.

Further, it was revealed that additional sanitisation processes were used as outlined by the regulatory authorities.

The airline, said that it remains in close contact with the Public Health Authorities and its operations team has activated contingencies for any impact on its flights.

Caribbean Airlines therefore assures all stakeholders that it continues to actively monitor and respond to the evolving issue to ensure the safety and good health of its customers and employees.