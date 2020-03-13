Granger tells CARICOM, OAS elections were lawful

Latest update March 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
President David Granger met with Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Ambassador Irwin LaRocque and representatives of the Organization of the American States (OAS) at the Ministry of the Presidency, yesterday.
President Granger, during his briefing, iterated that the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections were orderly, and in full compliance with the law and the Constitution.
The Head of State reminded that GECOM is a Constitutional body and it is unlawful for the Executive to interfere in the operations of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). The President said also that it is not the role of the Executive to interfere in the work of the Commission. The President has not acted unlawfully.
“We are awaiting the final declaration from GECOM,” President Granger said.
The President has briefed also Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland and Chairman of CARICOM, Mia Mottley via telephone.
On Wednesday, the Heads of State briefed diplomats from Britain, the United States of America, Canada and the European Union.
