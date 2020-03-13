File on teen’s hit-and-run death for DPP next week

Latest update March 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Police will seek advice, soon, on whether they can charge 21-year-old Balram Nellie for the hit-and-run death of 17-year-old Kwon Trotz.
The teen was killed on February 14, last, on the Farm Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

The damaged car

The container in which the vehicle was stashed

Police have been looking at other individuals who may have helped a suspect access medical treatment and assisted in hiding a vehicle.
The report is likely to be submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) next week.
Trotz, a labourer, was struck and killed around 23:00 hrs on Friday, February 14, last on the Farm Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.
The accident occurred a short distance from the young man’s home.
The driver fled the scene.

Balram Nellie

A few days later, police found a damaged Toyota Delta, licence number PYY 2003, in a container.
It is said to be registered to Balram Nellie, a 21-year-old from St. Lawrence, East Bank Essequibo.
Nellie eventually turned up at a police station with an attorney hours after a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest.
Police said that he denied ownership of the car, and also denied that he struck down Trotz.
Police have also questioned a woman who assisted in purchasing the car and allegedly arranged to have it hidden.
They said that fragments at the accident scene appeared to have come from the vehicle.

 

 

