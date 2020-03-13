File on teen’s hit-and-run death for DPP next week

Latest update March 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police will seek advice, soon, on whether they can charge 21-year-old Balram Nellie for the hit-and-run death of 17-year-old Kwon Trotz.
The teen was killed on February 14, last, on the Farm Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.
Police have been looking at other individuals who may have helped a suspect access medical treatment and assisted in hiding a vehicle.
The report is likely to be submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) next week.
Trotz, a labourer, was struck and killed around 23:00 hrs on Friday, February 14, last on the Farm Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.
The accident occurred a short distance from the young man’s home.
The driver fled the scene.
A few days later, police found a damaged Toyota Delta, licence number PYY 2003, in a container.
It is said to be registered to Balram Nellie, a 21-year-old from St. Lawrence, East Bank Essequibo.
Nellie eventually turned up at a police station with an attorney hours after a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest.
Police said that he denied ownership of the car, and also denied that he struck down Trotz.
Police have also questioned a woman who assisted in purchasing the car and allegedly arranged to have it hidden.
They said that fragments at the accident scene appeared to have come from the vehicle.
