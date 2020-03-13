ExxonMobil takes all precaution, cuts travel to Guyana

By Kiana Wilburg

Even before Guyana confirmed its first Coronavirus-related death, Stabroek Block Operator, ExxonMobil has been taking several precautionary measures since news of the outbreak, one of which includes cutting business travel to these shores.

Confirming this with Kaieteur News yesterday was Janelle Persaud, Public and Government Affairs Advisor for ExxonMobil. In addition to cutting business travel, Persaud said that ExxonMobil employees were advised to stay home if they are feeling unwell or have a fever so as to avoid possible spread to others.

Persaud was keen to note that ExxonMobil has well-established global processes in place to manage impacts related to infectious disease outbreaks.

She said, “Our focus is on ensuring the safety and health of our entire workforce and to do our part to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community.”

As a standard practice, Persaud said that ExxonMobil uses security and health guidance when approving travel. She said, too, that ExxonMobil has advised its contractors to do the same.

During an interview with CNBC, the world leader in business news and real-time financial market coverage, ExxonMobil’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Darren Woods, said that from the global perspective, the company has been cutting back business travel.

Woods reminded that ExxonMobil has a long history of operating in countries around the world where there has been over time, the outbreak of different viruses such as Ebola and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

As a result of those periods, ExxonMobil, he said has been able to develop robust protocols so that it can respond effectively when faced with similar situations such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Woods said, “We executed that (robust protocol) very early on which means cutting back discretionary travel, which means folks moving into their homes and working remotely. We have geared up our workforce so we can do that effectively…So we have implemented that early on.”

The ExxonMobil CEO added, “What happens is as we find that coronavirus is breaking out in different localities, we will set up systems. We have about 1500 employees in China, 750 in Italy, 125 in South Korea and all those protocols have been in place. I am pleased to say that it has not affected our employees.”

With respect to the effect the coronavirus has had on operations, Woods admitted that some of ExxonMobil’s customers in China have pulled back and “that meant less product demand.” Woods added that ExxonMobil has works to be completed at some fabrication yards and those slowed down. He was keen to note however that, “things are picking up.”

The ExxonMobil Head stressed that a key consideration for company will be to stay on top of the coronavirus and keep employees safe. (Here’s the link to the full CNBC Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qkx7yDC2tNI&feature=youtu.be)