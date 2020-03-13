Despite concerns, GRA in full operation mode

Neither elections tension nor the threat of the novel coronavirus [COVID-19] will halt the operations of the Guyana Revenue Authority [GRA]. So says the GRA in a statement it shared with the media yesterday.

However, its continued operation is not without precaution.

Moreover the GRA, “…under advise from the Ministry of Health has implemented and will continue to improve the necessary precautions so as to maintain a safe and healthy work environment to both its staff and taxpayers who do business at its various offices.”

Having noted the concerns of its many stakeholders in relation to the provision of services during the current political climate and more recently the threat of the coronavirus, it said, “The Authority continues to offer all tax related services at its Headquarters and Integrated Regional Tax Offices (IRTO).”

Further, the GRA advised the general taxpaying public of the due dates for submission and payment of taxes in accordance with the respective due dates.

“Being a Sunday, the due date for Corporate Quarterly Advance Taxes has been extended to Monday, March 16, 2020. For self-employed taxpayers, the due date for Quarterly Taxes is April 1, 2020.

“PAYE taxes and VAT are due on Friday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 24 respectively,” it noted.

Cognizant of the effects which may not allow for taxpayers to meet the respective due dates for payment and filing, the Authority advises too that waiver of interest and penalties will be considered by the Authority on a case by case basis.

Taxpayers are also being encouraged to utilise its e-filing services and also its payment relationships with financial institutions. GRA said too, any changes to business hours or services offered will be communicated to all stakeholders in a timely manner.